On Saturday, October 24, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Charles County Board of County Commissioners and Charles County Public Works / Roads Division, held a small ceremony and unveiled a roadway sign dedicating Smallwood Drive East in honor of Sgt. Timothy Clyde Minor, #109, a motor officer who died in the line of duty on February 12, 1996 after a vehicle pulled out in front of him as he was responding to a call.

The sign is located in a grassy area of the median of Smallwood Drive East near Stone Avenue in Waldorf. Although the crash occurred in Newburg, family members selected Smallwood Drive East for the sign placement because that was a roadway Sgt. Minor traveled daily.

Sgt. Minor was assigned to the Traffic Operations Unit and had been a police officer for 17 years. “Sgt. Minor served Charles County well. People loved him. His tall physical presence, 6’4” in height, stood out. He commanded respect. However, it was his warm smile and his gentle demeanor that led to his nickname, the Gentle Giant,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry. “Tim was known for his kindness and compassion. He always had a nice word to share or a smile to give.”

Sgt. Minor’s wife, Gloria, his two children Tim, Jr., and Jessica, relatives, friends and agency members (current and retired) gathered at a church parking lot on Smallwood Drive East where Captain David Kelly, Commander of Executive Services, welcomed guests and gave opening remarks. Previously, Captain Kelly worked behind the scenes for months to secure the sign location and coordinate the ceremony. “I feel incredibly happy that we were able to get this signage for Sgt. Minor. I know how much it means to their family and our agency,” said Captain Kelly.

“Undoubtedly, during his career, the assignment Tim loved the most was being a member of the Motor Unit. He was an avid motorcyclist and when the opportunity arose, he applied and was accepted into the prestigious unit. Withstanding the heat and cold, Tim proudly represented the Agency by leading parades, processions, competing in regional competitions and patrolling the streets of Charles County, said Sheriff Berry. “I can think of no better way to honor and remember Tim than by having a roadway dedicated to his legacy and a sign bringing attention to his commitment and loyalty to the citizens of Charles County as he patrolled and protected our communities.”

The CCSO Motor Unit, along with members of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Motor Unit provided an escort for the Minor family from their home in Waldorf to the sign site. Further, members of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, who had known or worked with Tim, also responded to show their support. “I am very grateful and blessed. My heart is full to finally get this road sign dedicated in my husband’s memory. It is such an honor to know that he will always be remembered. I want to thank all those who made it possible and everyone who attended,” said Gloria Minor.

All images courtesy of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

