One month before Hurricane season officially ends, and the tropics are still spurning out storms. Zeta became the 11th named Hurricane of 2020 to make US landfall. The previous record was 9 from 1916.

The storm began developing in earnest on Saturday when Tropical Depression 28 formed 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba on Saturday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. By early Sunday morning, Tropical Depression 28 had further intensified, officially becoming Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm of the year in the Atlantic.

“For those counting, 2005 still holds the record for the most number of named storms in a season (28). NHC identified an “unnamed” subtropical storm in its post-season analysis that year, which is included in the total,” the National Hurricane Center said on Twitter. “With #Zeta, the number for 2020 currently stands at 27.

The former unnamed storm from the 2005 season is simply referred to now as the “Azores sub-tropical storm.”

Thursday will bring rain throughout the region, heavy at times. Most areas are going to see 2-3 inches of rain, with the chance for flooding. The good news is it will be gone by Halloween, but temps will drop. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40’s for this Saturday, Blue Moon Halloween.

The sun will set at 6:08 p.m. Saturday and there will be a full moon and clear skies.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back before you go to bed — Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep (or haunting).

Sandbags are available for Calvert and St. Mary’s Residents looking to protect their property from any flooding.

Calvert:

Due to predicted heavy rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Zeta, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property.

Sandbags will be available Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stafford Road Salt Dome located at 335 Stafford Road in Barstow.

County staff will not be available to assist. Citizens should bring a shovel to fill bags. Sandbags are limited to 20 per person.

Residents must follow health precautions for preventing the spread of COVID-19, to include maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from others and wearing a face covering if unable to maintain adequate distancing.

It is important to stay informed through official channels, as information may change rapidly. Stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for official weather information, alerts and warnings; follow instructions and advice given by emergency officials.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county

St. Mary’s:

Self-service sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday, October 27 and 28, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, at all St. Mary’s County convenience center locations for citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions later this week due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

Self-service sandbags will be available at the following convenience center locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Sandbags are not pre-filled and are limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags per person while supplies last.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.

Like this: Like Loading...