LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners heard an overview of current and recommended salaries and benefits of various elected officials from Pat Dolan, Chair of the Compensation Review Committee. St. Mary’s County Code requires the committee to convene and make recommendations to the Commissioners every four years. The Commissioners forwarded the report and recommendations to the St. Mary’s County Delegation.

The Commissioners heard a presentation from Gary McGuigan, Maryland Stadium Authority, and Susan Sieger of Crossroads Consulting on a market and economic analysis for a proposed Sports Complex in St. Mary’s County.

SCHRADERGROUP Architecture presented a feasibility study to the Commissioners to determine space needs and costs for an Emergency Medical Services Building that would house the Advanced Life Services Unit and other Emergency Services related functions. In a fiscally conservative move and with the recent partnership between the Department of Emergency Services, ALS, and the volunteer rescue squads, the Commissioners voted to postpone the project.

The Commissioners also postponed a planned contract solicitation for the St. Mary’s Transit System at the request of John Deatrick, Director of Public Works & Transportation. A plan of action presented to the Commissioners outlined actions the department has taken and will undertake to improve public transit services in the county.

Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer, provided an update on the CARES federal funding for COVID19 expenditures. The county received $9.9 million and the Health Department received $9.9 million in the spring to combat pandemic related expenses. Highlights of funding expenditures currently underway include grants to small businesses and the broadband middle mile project, last-mile project for underserved children with SMCPS, Wi-Fi, and the internet assessment.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

