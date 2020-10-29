In order to accommodate the start of Phase 2 on Nov. 9, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has made some changes to its meal distribution service. The following changes are effective Monday, Nov. 9.

Meal sites are open for curbside distribution Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the exception of Malcolm Elementary School. A site list is included below.

The final day for curbside meal distribution at Malcolm is Friday, Nov. 6.

Seven sites currently have a second meal pick-up window of 5:30 to 6: 30 p.m. The final day for evening hours is Nov. 6 at Henry E. Lackey, La Plata, North Point, St. Charles, Thomas Stone, and Westlake high schools, and Piccowaxen Middle School. These sites will remain open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Students who are returning to school during Phase 2 will be offered meals at no charge. Meals include a prepacked breakfast and lunch. Students can opt to receive just breakfast or lunch.

Meals will remain free to children ages 2 to 18 for the entire 2020-21 school year.

There is no meal service, including mobile meals, on days when students are not in school. Meal sites will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Wednesday, Nov. 11 and during the Thanksgiving break of Nov. 25-27.

CCPS is providing free meals to children ages 2 to 18 through a waiver to the Summer Food Service Program. Parents picking up curbside meals without a child(ren) present will need to show proof of a child’s age, such as a student identification badge or copy of a report card with the child’s student identification number. If the child is not yet enrolled in CCPS, and is not present during pickup, the parent must show documentation of the child’s age — such as a copy of a birth certificate or a report card from a private school.

Menus are available online and vary each day. CCPS meals may include entrée salads, wraps, sub sandwiches and ready-to-heat pasta entrées with fresh fruit, vegetables and milk. Parents should review the menu daily. Menus and nutritional information is posted monthly on the school system website, www.ccboe.com, under the School Meals menu. Parents of children with food allergies or modified diets should check their child’s meal bag items before serving.

Serving sites include:

Lackey;

La Plata;

McDonough;

North Point;

St. Charles;

Stone;

Westlake;

Mattawoman Middle School;

Milton M. Somers Middle School;

Piccowaxen Middle School;

Billingsley Elementary School;

Indian Head Elementary School;

Malcolm ( meal service ends Nov. 6 );

); Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School;

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School;

J.C. Parks Elementary School; and

J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Mobile meal service

Mobile meal service will continue by school bus to select neighborhoods. Grab-and-go meals are available from 11 to 11:20 a.m. at the Wakefield Community Center at 2002 Nantucket Drive in Waldorf; 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. at the Smallwood Village Shopping Center, near Safeway, at 10 King St. in Waldorf; and Arthur Middleton Elementary School at 1109 Copley Ave. in Waldorf from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...