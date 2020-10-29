The 29th annual College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Golf Classic presented by Marrick Homes raised more than $25,000 for the CSM ‘Help a Hawk’ emergency fund and scholarship program established to support CSM’s most vulnerable students experiencing challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event took place at Swan Point Country Club in Issue over a six-week span that began Sept. 3 and allowed golfers to safely play and record their rounds at different times to ensure physical distancing.

First Place Team and supporting Corporate Sponsor Buddy Sprague in honor of the Jack Love Sprague Scholarship from left are George Heinze, Donald Smith, Mike Denault and Joe DiNatale. Credit: College of Southern Maryland / College of Southern Maryland

For the 19th consecutive year, Marrick Homes continued its support as the grand tournament sponsor of CSM Foundation’s signature event which has raised more than $1 million for students through the years.

Other generous supporters include Executive Sponsor Nancy Hempstead; Corporate Sponsors Buddy Sprague in honor of the Jack Love Sprague Scholarship, former CSM Coach Danny Williams & Vickie Williams – Century 21 Real Estate and SMECO; Mulligan Sponsors Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Scheibel Construction, McDonald and Eudy Printers, Inc. and Simpson’s Old Towne Insurance; and Community Partners Sponsors CBIZ, Greg and Becky Cockerham in honor of the Marbury Baptist Youth Group, The Greene Turtle of La Plata, Kim and Chuck Rosenfield, PNC Bank and Quality Built Homes.

Playing for Mulligan Sponsor Coldwell Banker Jay Lilly Real Estate team from left are Paul Fenton, Ed Bowling, Bill Hones and Ray Rands. Credit: College of Southern Maryland / College of Southern Maryland

“The generosity of local businesses, corporations and friends – even when they are faced with tremendous challenges during this pandemic – has been overwhelming to see,” said CSM Acting Executive Director of the CSM Foundation Chelsea Clute. “When we decided to move forward with the golf classic and stretch it out six weeks to ensure everyone’s safety, our sponsors and golfers didn’t waver in their support. We are grateful.” “Southern Maryland always rises to the occasion to support our students when called upon,” agreed CSM Foundation Chair Kim Rosenfield. “The funds raised by this event will help our students who are facing tremendous stressors to stay in school. The importance of our Help a Hawk emergency fund – and the money being raised to support our efforts – cannot be overstated.”

Helping to raise more than $25,000 for CSM students impacted by COVID-19 and playing on behalf of Grand Tournament Sponsor Marrick Homes from left are Rob Riffe, Joe McArdle, Marvin Oursler, Jay Webster, Ed Webster and John Riffe. Credit: College of Southern Maryland / College of Southern Maryland

The 2020 golf classic funds will be added to the $123,000 that the CSM Foundation has already raised in support of students impacted financially by COVID-19. To date, more than $120,000 has been awarded to 378 students thanks to the foundation’s Help a Hawk efforts.

The tournament results are:

Tournament Winners

1st Place went to the team sponsored by Buddy Sprague in honor of the Jack Love Sprague Scholarship.

2nd Place went to the team sponsored by Greg and Becky Cockerham in honor of the Marbury Baptist Youth Group.

3rd Place went to the team sponsored by Grand Tournament Sponsor Marrick Homes.

To learn more about the Help a Hawk emergency fund, or to donate, visit: https://foundation.csmd.edu/making-a-difference/student-emergency-fund/index.html.

