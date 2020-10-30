PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 28, 2020 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Election Day and Veterans Day, respectively. In addition:

· Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Election Day and will instead be delivered on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Veterans Day. It will be delivered on its regular delivery date of Tuesday, Nov. 10. Requests for meal delivery can be made through the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or OOAmailbox@CalvertCountyMD.gov.

· Public buses will run on a regular schedule and routes on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. There will be no county bus service Wednesday, Nov. 11.

· The Appeal Landfill and customer convenience centers will be open Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

· The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

· The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

· Community centers will be closed on Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

· Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open with normal hours. Modified policies and procedures for golfers and staff have been implemented to comply with distancing requirements and protective guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The course is open to all users.

· Kings Landing Park will be open Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance gate closes at 4 p.m.

· Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

· Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with limited trail use. Visitors are advised to be aware of their surroundings due to a modified trail system as storm repairs are underway. The nature center remains closed to the public. Entrance gate closes at 4 p.m.

· The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Swim sessions are available by online reservation only. In an effort to slow the spread COVID-19, all swimmers must maintain adequate physical distancing at all times and wear a mask when not in the water. Guests will have their temperature checked and must sign a waiver upon entering the facility. Shower and locker facilities will not be available for use.

· All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point, Cove Point and Solomons Town Center parks will be open on Election Day and Veterans Day.

· The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Election Day, Nov. 3 and Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

· Calvert Library locations will be open Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, noon to 5 p.m. for limited service. All locations will be closed Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. Online services will be available during this time.

· The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open at limited capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. Face coverings are required. Visit www.CalvertMarineMuseum.org to learn more.

All county senior centers remain closed until further notice as a preventative measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

