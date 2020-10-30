ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today continued to call for vigilance in the fight against COVID-19 as he issued an order renewing the current state of emergency in Maryland. Read the renewal order.

“While Maryland’s positivity and case rates remain lower than most states in America, we are closely monitoring increases in some of our key health metrics as well as rising numbers in states across the country,” said Governor Hogan. “This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders. I want to remind Marylanders that the only way to keep our state open for business is to avoid traveling to hotspots and continue following the public health guidelines. We cannot let our guard down, and we must remain vigilant.”

White House Teleconference on Vaccine Planning. Governor Hogan also joined the nation’s governors on a teleconference with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including Secretary Alex Azar, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Director Anthony Fauci, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and General Gustave F. Perna, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Warp Speed.

Topics of discussion included ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, as well as vaccine development and distribution planning. Last week, the governor released the state’s draft COVID-19 mass vaccination plan.

Halloween Safety. In a message to Marylanders, the governor stressed the importance of following public health guidance while celebrating Halloween safely this weekend. Read the newsletter here.

Expanded Hours at Six Flags Testing Site. Earlier today, the Maryland Department of Health announced that it is expanding hours of operation at the state’s Six Flags America high-volume testing site. State officials continue to encourage all Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19, with more than 220 testing sites available across the state. Read the announcement here.

