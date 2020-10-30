LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 29, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Hollywood Fire Department, Bingo Hall

24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood

Park & walk-up for services

Children ages 3 – 18: Free Flu Vaccine ( registration required , funded through SMCHD)

, funded through SMCHD) Adults 18+: Free FluMist® vaccine ( registration required , funded through SMCHD), while supplies last

, funded through SMCHD), while supplies last COVID-19 Testing: Free, no registration needed, bring identification and insurance information, if available

East Run Center

45870 East Run Drive in Lexington Park

Drive-thru services, follow directional signage

Children ages 3 – 18: Free Flu Vaccine ( registration required, funded through SMCHD)

funded through SMCHD) Adults 18+: Free FluMist® vaccine ( registration required , funded through SMCHD), while supplies last

, funded through SMCHD), while supplies last Adults 18+: Flu Vaccine ($10 donation requested, provided by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital)

COVID-19 Testing: Free, no registration needed, bring identification and insurance information, if available

SMCHD will also be distributing free cloth face coverings and resources for community members, while supplies last.



There will be no COVID-19 testing at the SMCHD Main Office or Harm Reduction Program testing sites on November 3, 2020. Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Outpatient Pavilion will be open, however, a physician’s order is required.

For more information about COVID-19 or the flu, please visit: www.smchd.org or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.

