ANNAPOLIS, Md. (October 29, 2020) – Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced the appointment of Emmanuel M. “Manny” Welsh as Chief of Staff, effective November 2, 2020. Mr. Welsh has been serving as Acting Chief of Staff since October 5, 2020.

“Manny is a bright and dedicated public servant who is uniquely qualified to build upon the many successes of our nationally-recognized agency,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Over the past few years, I’ve seen Manny gain the universal respect of his colleagues and I have the utmost confidence that his energetic and collaborative approach will strengthen our mission to respond to the taxpayers, respect the taxpayers and get results for Maryland taxpayers.”

Mr. Welsh, a 2013 graduate of Towson University, joined the Comptroller’s Office in 2015, initially serving as Public Affairs Officer. He was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff in 2016. He previously worked for U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, the Baltimore City Finance Department and three members of the Maryland General Assembly.

Mr. Welsh received his Master of Public Administration from the University of Baltimore in 2016. While at UB, he was a graduate research fellow at its William Donald Schaefer Center for Public Policy. Mr. Welsh returned to the Schaefer Center in February 2020 as a member of its Advisory Board.

“I’m humbled and sincerely grateful by the trust that the Comptroller has placed in me,” Mr. Welsh said. “In this new role, I remain committed to ensuring that the Maryland Comptroller’s Office continues to be squarely focused on providing first-class service to Maryland taxpayers.”

Born in Manila, Philippines, Mr. Welsh immigrated to the United States with his family in 2002 and has lived in Maryland since 2003. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2012. He resides in Catonsville.

Additionally, Comptroller Franchot named John Handley as Deputy Chief of Staff, replacing Mr. Welsh. Since joining the agency in 2015, Mr. Handley has served in several capacities, including most recently as Chief Legislative Officer. Mr. Handley graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park in 2015 and is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.), also at the University of Maryland.

The Comptroller tapped Justin Hayes, who previously served as Alcohol and Tobacco Regulatory Manager with the Field Enforcement Division, to succeed Mr. Handley as Chief Legislative Officer. Mr. Hayes, who was hired in 2017, has also been the Comptroller’s liaison to the Maryland 529 Board and the State Retirement and Pension System, as well as serving as the agency’s Public Information Act Representative. Mr. Hayes is a 2003 graduate of Goucher College and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2010.

Both appointments will also take effect on November 2.

