NEW YORK — Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project and a resident of Flushing, Queens, ended his two-week visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea last week by delivering a time capsule commemorating 400 years of African American History.

Of the many items included, was a picture of Harriet Tubman. Other items for the time capsule included artifacts, letters, books, rocks, jewelry, coins, music, citations, journals, proclamations, sugar, tobacco, and cotton. Harriet Tubman, one of the most successful conductors for the Underground Railroad called Dorchester County, Maryland, and Auburn, New York home.

The theme of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project yearlong commemoration was dubbed, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.

Mooney became the first African American to row across any ocean. Following one of the many transatlantic slave trade routes, his 21-month journey started from the Canary Islands and culminated at the Brooklyn Bridge. Mooney’s boat christened the Spirit of Malabo was sponsored by the government of Equatorial Guinea.

