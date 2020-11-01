The Prince George’s County Police Departments Special Investigation Response Team is investigating a death that occurred Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. The decedent is 17-year-old Anthony Percy Lujan of Fort Washington, Maryland.

At approximately 12:06 am officers were on the scene of an unrelated car crash on Indian Head Hwy and Livingston Rd just south of the beltway. While attending to the crash a woman, the individual’s mother, covered in blood, approached the officers claiming her son was trying to kill her. She claimed her son was in the car with her when he began to act erratically, stabbing himself several times with a weapon.

Officers located her son, covered in blood, running in the street trying to make entry into other occupied vehicles. After initially complying with the officers, the individual became aggressive and started to attack the officers. The officers tried to physically restrain the individual. A taser was used before successfully detaining the individual.

After taking the individual into custody, officers discovered two large puncture wounds on his neck. The individual then became unresponsive at which point the handcuffs were removed and life-saving measures were given. After officers performed CPR the individual regained consciousness and an ambulance arrived on the scene. The individual was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 1:04 am. Three Prince George’s Police Officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call our Special Investigation Response Team at 301-516-5714.

Like this: Like Loading...