Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice is pleased to announce our 5th annual Festival of Wreaths. This year’s event will be hosted at the Calvert County Historical Society’s Historic Linden House in Prince Frederick. Admission is FREE!

Beautiful, handcrafted wreaths and holiday gift baskets will be on display; this year, you will be able to bid on your favorite wreaths via cell phone all day or let our helpful staff help you create a bid. We will also have a selection of children’s crafts kits, cookbooks, and DIY wreath kits for immediate purchase. Participate in our Spree Wreath raffle with prizes worth hundreds of dollars! John Luskey will perform between 11 am – 1 pm; come enjoy holiday music with us!

We will be following all CDC and Calvert County Health Department regulations regarding COVID-19 precautions. Guests will be required to wear a mask in the building and maintain social distancing when viewing the wreaths. For your convenience this year, you can bid on wreaths and make purchases on your smartphone from the comfort of your home!

Simply visit our website at calverthospice.org/festival-of-wreaths or text wreaths2020 to 76278 to pre-register and start previewing items.

Would you like to donate a handcrafted wreath for the event? Perhaps your business would like to be a sponsor? Event sponsorship is a wonderful way to support a great cause and gain exposure for your company. Contact us for more information or visit our website https://calverthospice.org/festival-of-wreaths

For questions or more information, please contact Peggy Braham at (410) 535-0892, ext. 4011 or FOW@calverthospice.org.

Like this: Like Loading...