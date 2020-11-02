Educational Systems Federal Credit Union (ESFCU) recently honored Benjamin Stoddert Middle School physical education teacher and adjunct faculty member at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Brittany Aley with a professional development award. Two Charles County class of 2020 graduates, Taylor Colbert and Camryn Fryer, also received scholarships from the credit union and now attend CSM. Educational Systems FCU honors educators and students annually through its Support Education Foundation. Teachers and students apply for the awards and must meet certain eligibility criteria.

Brittany Aley

Aley received the $1,000 Maurice Erly Professional Development Award. Aley is in her third year of teaching at Stoddert. She plans to use the award to attend the next SHAPE Maryland conference.

“I was certainly excited to get the award,” said Aley. “I had hoped to use it to get to the state and/or national SHAPE conference but they will be virtual this fall. If they have a spring event in person, I will use the funds toward that.”

The award was named in honor of Maurice Erly, who retired from the Prince George’s County Board of Education after 38 years of service.

Taylor Colbert

Colbert received the $3,000 Dorothy Marvil Scholarship. She graduated from Thomas Stone High School in June and is taking classes at CSM. Colbert plans to transfer to Wingate University in spring 2021. She is majoring in education and minoring in psychology.

Camryn Fryer

Fryer received the $3,000 Rosemary Brinkley Business and Finance Scholarship. She graduated in June from La Plata High School. She is taking classes at CSM and plans to enroll in the nursing program.

More information about the scholarships is posted online at https://supporteducation.org/.

