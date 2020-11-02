Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, from 7 am to 8 pm. Voters may vote at any one of seven locations on Election Day in St. Mary’s County.

They are Hollywood Firehouse, Great Mills High School, Leonardtown High School, Margaret Brent Middle School, Lexington Park Elementary School, Spring Ridge Middle School, and Lettie Dent Elementary School.

The Sheriff’s Office’s goal is to secure every person’s right to vote safely and without fear. We have been in close communication with election officials and other law enforcement agencies to learn of any plans to impede voters, and our goal is to respond to those swiftly if they occur.

It is our intent to proactively visit polling locations in an unobtrusive way and to respond when any form of intimidation or interference takes place.

