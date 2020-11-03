Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!

On election day, you can vote at any election day vote center (PDF) (Excel) in the county in which you live. On election day, vote centers are open continuously from 7 am until 8 pm. Anyone in line at 8 pm will be allowed to vote.

How will I cast my vote?

For the 2020 Presidential General Election:

  • During early voting or on election day, you will hand mark a paper ballot. Use the pen provided to fill in the oval next to your choices. You can also mark your ballot electronically. Review your ballot choices, place your voted ballot into the privacy sleeve, and take it to the scanner. An election worker will direct you to insert your ballot into the scanning unit to cast your vote. Your ballot will be scanned and dropped into a secure ballot box.
  • There will be instructions available at the early voting centers and election day vote centers (PDF) (Excel) to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.
  • For mail-in voting and provisional voting, you will be issued a paper ballot. Use a black ink pen to fill in the oval next to your choices. Provisional ballots are returned to the local election office in secure bags on election night. Mail-in and provisional ballots will be scanned at the local election office.

I have a disability. Will I be able to vote?

Yes. All early voting centers in Maryland are accessible to voters with disabilities.

See Access by Voters with Disabilities for more information.

Are election materials available in languages other than English?

Federal law requires Montgomery County to provide election materials in Spanish. Non-English materials may be provided in other jurisdictions on a voluntary basis. Contact your local board of elections to determine what is available in your jurisdiction.

Anne Arundel County

Anne ArundelAnnapolis High School2700 Riva RoadAnnapolisMD21401
Anne ArundelArnold Elementary School95 E Joyce LaneArnoldMD21012
Anne ArundelArundel High School1001 Annapolis RoadGambrillsMD21054
Anne ArundelBates Middle School701 Chase StreetAnnapolisMD21401
Anne ArundelBroadneck High School1265 Green Holly DriveAnnapolisMD21409
Anne ArundelBrock Bridge Elementary School405 Brock Bridge RoadLaurelMD20724
Anne ArundelBrooklyn Park Middle School200 Hammonds LaneBaltimoreMD21225
Anne ArundelChesapeake High School4798 Mountain RoadPasadenaMD21122
Anne ArundelChesapeake Science Point Charter School7321 Parkway Drive SouthHanoverMD21076
Anne ArundelCorkran Middle School7600 Quarterfield RoadGlen BurnieMD21061
Anne ArundelCrofton Elementary School1405 Duke of Kent DriveCroftonMD21114
Anne ArundelCrofton Middle School2301 Davidsonville RoadGambrillsMD21054
Anne ArundelEarleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall161 Ritchie HighwaySeverna ParkMD21146
Anne ArundelGlen Burnie High School7550 Baltimore Annapolis BoulevardGlen BurnieMD21060
Anne ArundelHeritage Community Church8146 Quarterfield RoadSevernMD21144
Anne ArundelLindale Middle School415 Andover RoadLinthicumMD21090
Anne ArundelMagothy River Middle School241 Peninsula Farm Road #1052ArnoldMD21012
Anne ArundelMarley Middle School10 Davis CourtGlen BurnieMD21060
Anne ArundelMeade High School1100 Clark RoadFt MeadeMD20755
Anne ArundelMillersville Elementary School1601 Millersville RoadMillersvilleMD21108
Anne ArundelNorth County High School10 East 1st AvenueGlen BurnieMD21061
Anne ArundelNortheast High School1121 Duvall HighwayPasadenaMD21122
Anne ArundelOld Mill High School600 Patriot LaneMillersvilleMD21108
Anne ArundelPip Moyer Recreation Center273 Hilltop LaneAnnapolisMD21403
Anne ArundelRolling Knolls Elementary School1985 Valley RoadAnnapolisMD21401
Anne ArundelSeverna Park High School60 Robinson RoadSeverna ParkMD21146
Anne ArundelSolley Elementary School7608 Solley RoadGlen BurnieMD21060
Anne ArundelSouth River High School201 Central Avenue EastEdgewaterMD21037
Anne ArundelSouthern High School4400 Solomons Island RoadHarwoodMD20776
Anne ArundelSouthern Middle School5235 Solomons Island RoadLothianMD20711
Anne ArundelVan Bokkelen Elementary School1140 Reece RoadSevernMD21144

Calvert County

CalvertCalvert High School520 Fox Run BoulevardPrince FrederickMD20678
CalvertCommunity Resources Building30 Duke StreetPrince FrederickMD20678
CalvertHuntingtown High School4125 Solomons Island RoadHuntingtownMD20639
CalvertNorthern High School2950 Chaneyville RoadOwingsMD20736
CalvertPatuxent High School12485 Southern Connector BoulevardLusbyMD20657

Charles County

CharlesHenry E. Lackey High School – Cafeteria3000 Chicamuxen RoadIndian HeadMD20640
CharlesLa Plata High School – Common’s Area6035 Radio Station RoadLa PlataMD20646
CharlesMaurice J. McDough High School – Gymnasium7165 Marshall Corner RoadPomfretMD20675
CharlesNorth Point High School – Gymnasium2500 Davis RoadWaldorfMD20601
CharlesPiccowaxen Middle School12834 Rock Point RoadNewburgMD20664
CharlesSacred Heart Church Friendship Hall201 St. Mary’s AvenueLa PlataMD20646
CharlesSt. Charles High School – Gymnasium5305 Piney Church RoadWaldorfMD20602
CharlesThomas Stone High School – Cafeteria3785 Leonardtown RoadWaldorfMD20601
CharlesWestlake High School – Gymnasium3300 Middletown RoadWaldorfMD20603

Prince George’s County

Prince George’sAccokeek VFD Training & Activity Center16111 Livingston RoadAccokeekMD20607
Prince George’sBaden Community Center13601 Baden-Westwood RoadBrandywineMD20613
Prince George’sBladensburg High School4200 57th AvenueBladensburgMD20710
Prince George’sBowie Gymnasium4100 Northview DriveBowieMD20716
Prince George’sBowie High School15200 Annapolis RoadBowieMD20715
Prince George’sBowie State University – James Gym14000 Jericho Park RoadBowieMD20715
Prince George’sCedar Heights Community Center1200 Glen Willow DriveCapitol HeightsMD20743
Prince George’sCentral High at Forestville7001 Beltz DriveForestvilleMD20747
Prince George’sCharles H. Flowers High School10001 Ardwick Ardmore RoadUpper MarlboroMD20774
Prince George’sCrossland High School6901 Temple Hill RoadTemple HillsMD20748
Prince George’sDeerfield Run School Community Center13000 Laurel-Bowie RoadLaurelMD20708
Prince George’sDr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School12650 Brooke LaneUpper MarlboroMD20772
Prince George’sDuval High School9880 Good Luck RoadLanhamMD20706
Prince George’sEleanor Roosevelt High School7601 Hanover ParkwayGreenbeltMD20770
Prince George’sFedEx Field1600 FedEx WayLandoverMD20785
CountyLocationAddressCityStateZip
Prince George’sFrederick Douglass High School8000 Croom RoadUpper MarlboroMD20772
Prince George’sFriendly High School10000 Allentown RoadFort WashingtonMD20744
Prince George’sGlenn Dale Community Center11901 Glenn Dale BoulevardGlenn DaleMD20769
Prince George’sHigh Point High School3601 Powder Mill RoadBeltsvilleMD20705
Prince George’sJohn E. Howard Community Center4400 Shell StreetCapitol HeightsMD20743
Prince George’sKentland Community Center2413 Pinebrook AvenueLandoverMD20785
Prince George’sLargo High School505 Largo RoadUpper MarlboroMD20774
Prince George’sLargo/Kettering/Perrywood Community Center431 Watkins Park DriveUpper MarlboroMD20774
Prince George’sLaurel High School8000 Cherry LaneLaurelMD20707
Prince George’sNorthwestern High School7000 Adelphi RoadHyattsvilleMD20782
Prince George’sOxon Hill High School6701 Leyte DriveOxon HillMD20745
Prince George’sParkdale High School6001 Good Luck RoadRiverdaleMD20737
Prince George’sPeppermill Community Center610 Hill RoadLandoverMD20785
Prince George’sPotomac High School5211 Boydell AvenueOxon HillMD20745
Prince George’sRollingcrest Chillum Community Center6120 Sargent RoadHyattsvilleMD20782
Prince George’sShow Place Arena14900 Pennsylvania AvenueUpper MarlboroMD20772
Prince George’sSouth Bowie Community Center1717 Pittsfield LaneBowieMD20715
Prince George’sSouthern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex13601 Missouri AvenueBrandywineMD20613
Prince George’sSouthern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex7007 Bock RoadFort WashingtonMD20744
Prince George’sSuitland Community Park School Center5600 Regency LaneForestvilleMD20747
Prince George’sSuitland High School5200 Silver Hill RoadForestvilleMD20747
Prince George’sSurrattsville High School6101 Garden DriveClintonMD20735
Prince George’sTemple Hills Community Center5300 Temple Hill RoadTemple HillsMD20748
Prince George’sThe Pavilion at the University of Maryland Xfinity Center8500 Paint Branch DriveCollege ParkMD20740
Prince George’sWayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center8001 Sheriff RoadLandoverMD20785
Prince George’sWestphalia Community Center8900 Westphalia RoadUpper MarlboroMD20774

St. Mary’s County

Saint Mary’sGreat Mills High School21130 Great Mills RoadGreat MillsMD20634
Saint Mary’sHollywood Firehouse24801 Three Notch RoadHollywoodMD20636
Saint Mary’sLeonardtown High School23995 Point Lookout RoadLeonardtownMD20650
Saint Mary’sLettie Marshal Dent Elementary School37840 New Market Turner RoadMechanicsvilleMD20659
Saint Mary’sLexington Park Elementary School46763 Shangri-La DriveLexington ParkMD20653
Saint Mary’sMargaret Brent Middle School29675 Point Lookout RoadMechanicsvilleMD20659
Saint Mary’sSpring Ridge Middle School19856 Three Notch RoadLexington ParkMD20653
  1. Electioneering is permitted in certain areas outside of an early voting center or election day voting center (PDF) (Excel).
    • What is electioneering? Electioneering is campaigning for or against a candidate or ballot issue. It includes handing out fliers, holding signs, and encouraging voters to support or oppose a candidate or ballot question. It is not electioneering if a voter wears campaign buttons, t-shirts, or stickers when voting. After voting, however, the voter must immediately leave the early voting center or election day voting center.
    • Where can I electioneer? At each voting location, there is a line as near as practicable to 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the facility. In Montgomery County, the “no electioneering” zone may be located anywhere between 25 feet and 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the building. To electioneer, you must stay behind that line.
    • Who can electioneer? Almost everyone can electioneer. Election judges, challengers and watchers, and other people within the marked ?no electioneering? zone of the facility cannot electioneer. These individuals cannot wear or display campaign materials.
  2. Exit polling is allowed in Maryland. An individual can conduct exit polls as long as the person:
    • Is outside of the voting room
    • Does not ask questions until voters have left the voting room
    • Tells voters that answering questions is voluntary
    • Is not electioneering and therefore can be within the 100 foot no electioneering zone
  3. Employers must give certain employees time off to vote and pay them for their absence. If an employee is a registered voter and does not have two continuous hours off-duty between 7 am and 8 pm on election day, the voter’s employer must give the employee two hours to vote and pay the employee for the two-hour absence.
  4. Members of the press are permitted to enter an early voting center or election day voting center and may film voting activities, but they must respect the secrecy of a voter’s ballot and allow election judges to maintain control of the early voting center or election day voting center. If you are with a media organization and wish to visit early voting centers or election day voting centers, please provide the local board of elections in the county where you would like to observe election activities with a list of the early voting centers and election day voting centers you would like to visit.
  5. If you wish to observe voting activities in an early voting center or at an election day voting center, you must be accredited as a challenger and watcher.

    IMPORTANT: For the 2020 General Election: To slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with the Governor’s Proclamation dated September 10, 2020, election judges may need to limit the number of challenges and watchers allowed in a voting location. If you wish to be a challenger or watcher for either of these elections, please contact your local board of elections for more information.

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply