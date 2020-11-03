On election day, you can vote at any election day vote center (PDF) (Excel) in the county in which you live. On election day, vote centers are open continuously from 7 am until 8 pm. Anyone in line at 8 pm will be allowed to vote.

How will I cast my vote?

For the 2020 Presidential General Election:

During early voting or on election day, you will hand mark a paper ballot. Use the pen provided to fill in the oval next to your choices. You can also mark your ballot electronically. Review your ballot choices, place your voted ballot into the privacy sleeve, and take it to the scanner. An election worker will direct you to insert your ballot into the scanning unit to cast your vote. Your ballot will be scanned and dropped into a secure ballot box.

There will be instructions available at the early voting centers and election day vote centers (PDF) (Excel) to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.

and vote centers (PDF) (Excel) to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language. For mail-in voting and provisional voting, you will be issued a paper ballot. Use a black ink pen to fill in the oval next to your choices. Provisional ballots are returned to the local election office in secure bags on election night. Mail-in and provisional ballots will be scanned at the local election office.

I have a disability. Will I be able to vote?

Yes. All early voting centers in Maryland are accessible to voters with disabilities.

See Access by Voters with Disabilities for more information.

Are election materials available in languages other than English?

Federal law requires Montgomery County to provide election materials in Spanish. Non-English materials may be provided in other jurisdictions on a voluntary basis. Contact your local board of elections to determine what is available in your jurisdiction.

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel Annapolis High School 2700 Riva Road Annapolis MD 21401 Anne Arundel Arnold Elementary School 95 E Joyce Lane Arnold MD 21012 Anne Arundel Arundel High School 1001 Annapolis Road Gambrills MD 21054 Anne Arundel Bates Middle School 701 Chase Street Annapolis MD 21401 Anne Arundel Broadneck High School 1265 Green Holly Drive Annapolis MD 21409 Anne Arundel Brock Bridge Elementary School 405 Brock Bridge Road Laurel MD 20724 Anne Arundel Brooklyn Park Middle School 200 Hammonds Lane Baltimore MD 21225 Anne Arundel Chesapeake High School 4798 Mountain Road Pasadena MD 21122 Anne Arundel Chesapeake Science Point Charter School 7321 Parkway Drive South Hanover MD 21076 Anne Arundel Corkran Middle School 7600 Quarterfield Road Glen Burnie MD 21061 Anne Arundel Crofton Elementary School 1405 Duke of Kent Drive Crofton MD 21114 Anne Arundel Crofton Middle School 2301 Davidsonville Road Gambrills MD 21054 Anne Arundel Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall 161 Ritchie Highway Severna Park MD 21146 Anne Arundel Glen Burnie High School 7550 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard Glen Burnie MD 21060 Anne Arundel Heritage Community Church 8146 Quarterfield Road Severn MD 21144 Anne Arundel Lindale Middle School 415 Andover Road Linthicum MD 21090 Anne Arundel Magothy River Middle School 241 Peninsula Farm Road #1052 Arnold MD 21012 Anne Arundel Marley Middle School 10 Davis Court Glen Burnie MD 21060 Anne Arundel Meade High School 1100 Clark Road Ft Meade MD 20755 Anne Arundel Millersville Elementary School 1601 Millersville Road Millersville MD 21108 Anne Arundel North County High School 10 East 1st Avenue Glen Burnie MD 21061 Anne Arundel Northeast High School 1121 Duvall Highway Pasadena MD 21122 Anne Arundel Old Mill High School 600 Patriot Lane Millersville MD 21108 Anne Arundel Pip Moyer Recreation Center 273 Hilltop Lane Annapolis MD 21403 Anne Arundel Rolling Knolls Elementary School 1985 Valley Road Annapolis MD 21401 Anne Arundel Severna Park High School 60 Robinson Road Severna Park MD 21146 Anne Arundel Solley Elementary School 7608 Solley Road Glen Burnie MD 21060 Anne Arundel South River High School 201 Central Avenue East Edgewater MD 21037 Anne Arundel Southern High School 4400 Solomons Island Road Harwood MD 20776 Anne Arundel Southern Middle School 5235 Solomons Island Road Lothian MD 20711 Anne Arundel Van Bokkelen Elementary School 1140 Reece Road Severn MD 21144

Calvert County

Calvert Calvert High School 520 Fox Run Boulevard Prince Frederick MD 20678 Calvert Community Resources Building 30 Duke Street Prince Frederick MD 20678 Calvert Huntingtown High School 4125 Solomons Island Road Huntingtown MD 20639 Calvert Northern High School 2950 Chaneyville Road Owings MD 20736 Calvert Patuxent High School 12485 Southern Connector Boulevard Lusby MD 20657

Charles County

Charles Henry E. Lackey High School – Cafeteria 3000 Chicamuxen Road Indian Head MD 20640 Charles La Plata High School – Common’s Area 6035 Radio Station Road La Plata MD 20646 Charles Maurice J. McDough High School – Gymnasium 7165 Marshall Corner Road Pomfret MD 20675 Charles North Point High School – Gymnasium 2500 Davis Road Waldorf MD 20601 Charles Piccowaxen Middle School 12834 Rock Point Road Newburg MD 20664 Charles Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall 201 St. Mary’s Avenue La Plata MD 20646 Charles St. Charles High School – Gymnasium 5305 Piney Church Road Waldorf MD 20602 Charles Thomas Stone High School – Cafeteria 3785 Leonardtown Road Waldorf MD 20601 Charles Westlake High School – Gymnasium 3300 Middletown Road Waldorf MD 20603

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s Accokeek VFD Training & Activity Center 16111 Livingston Road Accokeek MD 20607 Prince George’s Baden Community Center 13601 Baden-Westwood Road Brandywine MD 20613 Prince George’s Bladensburg High School 4200 57th Avenue Bladensburg MD 20710 Prince George’s Bowie Gymnasium 4100 Northview Drive Bowie MD 20716 Prince George’s Bowie High School 15200 Annapolis Road Bowie MD 20715 Prince George’s Bowie State University – James Gym 14000 Jericho Park Road Bowie MD 20715 Prince George’s Cedar Heights Community Center 1200 Glen Willow Drive Capitol Heights MD 20743 Prince George’s Central High at Forestville 7001 Beltz Drive Forestville MD 20747 Prince George’s Charles H. Flowers High School 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road Upper Marlboro MD 20774 Prince George’s Crossland High School 6901 Temple Hill Road Temple Hills MD 20748 Prince George’s Deerfield Run School Community Center 13000 Laurel-Bowie Road Laurel MD 20708 Prince George’s Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School 12650 Brooke Lane Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Prince George’s Duval High School 9880 Good Luck Road Lanham MD 20706 Prince George’s Eleanor Roosevelt High School 7601 Hanover Parkway Greenbelt MD 20770 Prince George’s FedEx Field 1600 FedEx Way Landover MD 20785

County Location Address City State Zip Prince George’s Frederick Douglass High School 8000 Croom Road Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Prince George’s Friendly High School 10000 Allentown Road Fort Washington MD 20744 Prince George’s Glenn Dale Community Center 11901 Glenn Dale Boulevard Glenn Dale MD 20769 Prince George’s High Point High School 3601 Powder Mill Road Beltsville MD 20705 Prince George’s John E. Howard Community Center 4400 Shell Street Capitol Heights MD 20743 Prince George’s Kentland Community Center 2413 Pinebrook Avenue Landover MD 20785 Prince George’s Largo High School 505 Largo Road Upper Marlboro MD 20774 Prince George’s Largo/Kettering/Perrywood Community Center 431 Watkins Park Drive Upper Marlboro MD 20774 Prince George’s Laurel High School 8000 Cherry Lane Laurel MD 20707 Prince George’s Northwestern High School 7000 Adelphi Road Hyattsville MD 20782 Prince George’s Oxon Hill High School 6701 Leyte Drive Oxon Hill MD 20745 Prince George’s Parkdale High School 6001 Good Luck Road Riverdale MD 20737 Prince George’s Peppermill Community Center 610 Hill Road Landover MD 20785 Prince George’s Potomac High School 5211 Boydell Avenue Oxon Hill MD 20745 Prince George’s Rollingcrest Chillum Community Center 6120 Sargent Road Hyattsville MD 20782 Prince George’s Show Place Arena 14900 Pennsylvania Avenue Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Prince George’s South Bowie Community Center 1717 Pittsfield Lane Bowie MD 20715 Prince George’s Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex 13601 Missouri Avenue Brandywine MD 20613 Prince George’s Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex 7007 Bock Road Fort Washington MD 20744 Prince George’s Suitland Community Park School Center 5600 Regency Lane Forestville MD 20747 Prince George’s Suitland High School 5200 Silver Hill Road Forestville MD 20747 Prince George’s Surrattsville High School 6101 Garden Drive Clinton MD 20735 Prince George’s Temple Hills Community Center 5300 Temple Hill Road Temple Hills MD 20748 Prince George’s The Pavilion at the University of Maryland Xfinity Center 8500 Paint Branch Drive College Park MD 20740 Prince George’s Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center 8001 Sheriff Road Landover MD 20785 Prince George’s Westphalia Community Center 8900 Westphalia Road Upper Marlboro MD 20774

St. Mary’s County

Saint Mary’s Great Mills High School 21130 Great Mills Road Great Mills MD 20634 Saint Mary’s Hollywood Firehouse 24801 Three Notch Road Hollywood MD 20636 Saint Mary’s Leonardtown High School 23995 Point Lookout Road Leonardtown MD 20650 Saint Mary’s Lettie Marshal Dent Elementary School 37840 New Market Turner Road Mechanicsville MD 20659 Saint Mary’s Lexington Park Elementary School 46763 Shangri-La Drive Lexington Park MD 20653 Saint Mary’s Margaret Brent Middle School 29675 Point Lookout Road Mechanicsville MD 20659 Saint Mary’s Spring Ridge Middle School 19856 Three Notch Road Lexington Park MD 20653

Electioneering is permitted in certain areas outside of an early voting center or election day voting center (PDF) (Excel). What is electioneering? Electioneering is campaigning for or against a candidate or ballot issue. It includes handing out fliers, holding signs, and encouraging voters to support or oppose a candidate or ballot question. It is not electioneering if a voter wears campaign buttons, t-shirts, or stickers when voting. After voting, however, the voter must immediately leave the early voting center or election day voting center.

Electioneering is campaigning for or against a candidate or ballot issue. It includes handing out fliers, holding signs, and encouraging voters to support or oppose a candidate or ballot question. It is not electioneering if a voter wears campaign buttons, t-shirts, or stickers when voting. After voting, however, the voter must immediately leave the early voting center or election day voting center. Where can I electioneer? At each voting location, there is a line as near as practicable to 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the facility. In Montgomery County, the “no electioneering” zone may be located anywhere between 25 feet and 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the building. To electioneer, you must stay behind that line.

At each voting location, there is a line as near as practicable to 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the facility. In Montgomery County, the “no electioneering” zone may be located anywhere between 25 feet and 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the building. To electioneer, you must stay behind that line. Who can electioneer? Almost everyone can electioneer. Election judges, challengers and watchers, and other people within the marked ?no electioneering? zone of the facility cannot electioneer. These individuals cannot wear or display campaign materials. Exit polling is allowed in Maryland. An individual can conduct exit polls as long as the person: Is outside of the voting room

Does not ask questions until voters have left the voting room

Tells voters that answering questions is voluntary

Is not electioneering and therefore can be within the 100 foot no electioneering zone Employers must give certain employees time off to vote and pay them for their absence. If an employee is a registered voter and does not have two continuous hours off-duty between 7 am and 8 pm on election day, the voter’s employer must give the employee two hours to vote and pay the employee for the two-hour absence. Members of the press are permitted to enter an early voting center or election day voting center and may film voting activities, but they must respect the secrecy of a voter’s ballot and allow election judges to maintain control of the early voting center or election day voting center. If you are with a media organization and wish to visit early voting centers or election day voting centers, please provide the local board of elections in the county where you would like to observe election activities with a list of the early voting centers and election day voting centers you would like to visit. If you wish to observe voting activities in an early voting center or at an election day voting center, you must be accredited as a challenger and watcher.



IMPORTANT: For the 2020 General Election: To slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with the Governor’s Proclamation dated September 10, 2020, election judges may need to limit the number of challenges and watchers allowed in a voting location. If you wish to be a challenger or watcher for either of these elections, please contact your local board of elections for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...