On election day, you can vote at any election day vote center (PDF) (Excel) in the county in which you live. On election day, vote centers are open continuously from 7 am until 8 pm. Anyone in line at 8 pm will be allowed to vote.
How will I cast my vote?
For the 2020 Presidential General Election:
- During early voting or on election day, you will hand mark a paper ballot. Use the pen provided to fill in the oval next to your choices. You can also mark your ballot electronically. Review your ballot choices, place your voted ballot into the privacy sleeve, and take it to the scanner. An election worker will direct you to insert your ballot into the scanning unit to cast your vote. Your ballot will be scanned and dropped into a secure ballot box.
- There will be instructions available at the early voting centers and election day vote centers (PDF) (Excel) to familiarize you with the ballot. You may ask an election judge to explain how to vote, but you must cast your vote alone unless you are unable to do so because you have a disability or are unable to read or write the English language.
- For mail-in voting and provisional voting, you will be issued a paper ballot. Use a black ink pen to fill in the oval next to your choices. Provisional ballots are returned to the local election office in secure bags on election night. Mail-in and provisional ballots will be scanned at the local election office.
I have a disability. Will I be able to vote?
Yes. All early voting centers in Maryland are accessible to voters with disabilities.
See Access by Voters with Disabilities for more information.
Are election materials available in languages other than English?
Federal law requires Montgomery County to provide election materials in Spanish. Non-English materials may be provided in other jurisdictions on a voluntary basis. Contact your local board of elections to determine what is available in your jurisdiction.
Anne Arundel County
|Anne Arundel
|Annapolis High School
|2700 Riva Road
|Annapolis
|MD
|21401
|Anne Arundel
|Arnold Elementary School
|95 E Joyce Lane
|Arnold
|MD
|21012
|Anne Arundel
|Arundel High School
|1001 Annapolis Road
|Gambrills
|MD
|21054
|Anne Arundel
|Bates Middle School
|701 Chase Street
|Annapolis
|MD
|21401
|Anne Arundel
|Broadneck High School
|1265 Green Holly Drive
|Annapolis
|MD
|21409
|Anne Arundel
|Brock Bridge Elementary School
|405 Brock Bridge Road
|Laurel
|MD
|20724
|Anne Arundel
|Brooklyn Park Middle School
|200 Hammonds Lane
|Baltimore
|MD
|21225
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake High School
|4798 Mountain Road
|Pasadena
|MD
|21122
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake Science Point Charter School
|7321 Parkway Drive South
|Hanover
|MD
|21076
|Anne Arundel
|Corkran Middle School
|7600 Quarterfield Road
|Glen Burnie
|MD
|21061
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Elementary School
|1405 Duke of Kent Drive
|Crofton
|MD
|21114
|Anne Arundel
|Crofton Middle School
|2301 Davidsonville Road
|Gambrills
|MD
|21054
|Anne Arundel
|Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Hall
|161 Ritchie Highway
|Severna Park
|MD
|21146
|Anne Arundel
|Glen Burnie High School
|7550 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard
|Glen Burnie
|MD
|21060
|Anne Arundel
|Heritage Community Church
|8146 Quarterfield Road
|Severn
|MD
|21144
|Anne Arundel
|Lindale Middle School
|415 Andover Road
|Linthicum
|MD
|21090
|Anne Arundel
|Magothy River Middle School
|241 Peninsula Farm Road #1052
|Arnold
|MD
|21012
|Anne Arundel
|Marley Middle School
|10 Davis Court
|Glen Burnie
|MD
|21060
|Anne Arundel
|Meade High School
|1100 Clark Road
|Ft Meade
|MD
|20755
|Anne Arundel
|Millersville Elementary School
|1601 Millersville Road
|Millersville
|MD
|21108
|Anne Arundel
|North County High School
|10 East 1st Avenue
|Glen Burnie
|MD
|21061
|Anne Arundel
|Northeast High School
|1121 Duvall Highway
|Pasadena
|MD
|21122
|Anne Arundel
|Old Mill High School
|600 Patriot Lane
|Millersville
|MD
|21108
|Anne Arundel
|Pip Moyer Recreation Center
|273 Hilltop Lane
|Annapolis
|MD
|21403
|Anne Arundel
|Rolling Knolls Elementary School
|1985 Valley Road
|Annapolis
|MD
|21401
|Anne Arundel
|Severna Park High School
|60 Robinson Road
|Severna Park
|MD
|21146
|Anne Arundel
|Solley Elementary School
|7608 Solley Road
|Glen Burnie
|MD
|21060
|Anne Arundel
|South River High School
|201 Central Avenue East
|Edgewater
|MD
|21037
|Anne Arundel
|Southern High School
|4400 Solomons Island Road
|Harwood
|MD
|20776
|Anne Arundel
|Southern Middle School
|5235 Solomons Island Road
|Lothian
|MD
|20711
|Anne Arundel
|Van Bokkelen Elementary School
|1140 Reece Road
|Severn
|MD
|21144
Calvert County
|Calvert
|Calvert High School
|520 Fox Run Boulevard
|Prince Frederick
|MD
|20678
|Calvert
|Community Resources Building
|30 Duke Street
|Prince Frederick
|MD
|20678
|Calvert
|Huntingtown High School
|4125 Solomons Island Road
|Huntingtown
|MD
|20639
|Calvert
|Northern High School
|2950 Chaneyville Road
|Owings
|MD
|20736
|Calvert
|Patuxent High School
|12485 Southern Connector Boulevard
|Lusby
|MD
|20657
Charles County
|Charles
|Henry E. Lackey High School – Cafeteria
|3000 Chicamuxen Road
|Indian Head
|MD
|20640
|Charles
|La Plata High School – Common’s Area
|6035 Radio Station Road
|La Plata
|MD
|20646
|Charles
|Maurice J. McDough High School – Gymnasium
|7165 Marshall Corner Road
|Pomfret
|MD
|20675
|Charles
|North Point High School – Gymnasium
|2500 Davis Road
|Waldorf
|MD
|20601
|Charles
|Piccowaxen Middle School
|12834 Rock Point Road
|Newburg
|MD
|20664
|Charles
|Sacred Heart Church Friendship Hall
|201 St. Mary’s Avenue
|La Plata
|MD
|20646
|Charles
|St. Charles High School – Gymnasium
|5305 Piney Church Road
|Waldorf
|MD
|20602
|Charles
|Thomas Stone High School – Cafeteria
|3785 Leonardtown Road
|Waldorf
|MD
|20601
|Charles
|Westlake High School – Gymnasium
|3300 Middletown Road
|Waldorf
|MD
|20603
Prince George’s County
|Prince George’s
|Accokeek VFD Training & Activity Center
|16111 Livingston Road
|Accokeek
|MD
|20607
|Prince George’s
|Baden Community Center
|13601 Baden-Westwood Road
|Brandywine
|MD
|20613
|Prince George’s
|Bladensburg High School
|4200 57th Avenue
|Bladensburg
|MD
|20710
|Prince George’s
|Bowie Gymnasium
|4100 Northview Drive
|Bowie
|MD
|20716
|Prince George’s
|Bowie High School
|15200 Annapolis Road
|Bowie
|MD
|20715
|Prince George’s
|Bowie State University – James Gym
|14000 Jericho Park Road
|Bowie
|MD
|20715
|Prince George’s
|Cedar Heights Community Center
|1200 Glen Willow Drive
|Capitol Heights
|MD
|20743
|Prince George’s
|Central High at Forestville
|7001 Beltz Drive
|Forestville
|MD
|20747
|Prince George’s
|Charles H. Flowers High School
|10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20774
|Prince George’s
|Crossland High School
|6901 Temple Hill Road
|Temple Hills
|MD
|20748
|Prince George’s
|Deerfield Run School Community Center
|13000 Laurel-Bowie Road
|Laurel
|MD
|20708
|Prince George’s
|Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School
|12650 Brooke Lane
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20772
|Prince George’s
|Duval High School
|9880 Good Luck Road
|Lanham
|MD
|20706
|Prince George’s
|Eleanor Roosevelt High School
|7601 Hanover Parkway
|Greenbelt
|MD
|20770
|Prince George’s
|FedEx Field
|1600 FedEx Way
|Landover
|MD
|20785
|Prince George’s
|Frederick Douglass High School
|8000 Croom Road
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20772
|Prince George’s
|Friendly High School
|10000 Allentown Road
|Fort Washington
|MD
|20744
|Prince George’s
|Glenn Dale Community Center
|11901 Glenn Dale Boulevard
|Glenn Dale
|MD
|20769
|Prince George’s
|High Point High School
|3601 Powder Mill Road
|Beltsville
|MD
|20705
|Prince George’s
|John E. Howard Community Center
|4400 Shell Street
|Capitol Heights
|MD
|20743
|Prince George’s
|Kentland Community Center
|2413 Pinebrook Avenue
|Landover
|MD
|20785
|Prince George’s
|Largo High School
|505 Largo Road
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20774
|Prince George’s
|Largo/Kettering/Perrywood Community Center
|431 Watkins Park Drive
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20774
|Prince George’s
|Laurel High School
|8000 Cherry Lane
|Laurel
|MD
|20707
|Prince George’s
|Northwestern High School
|7000 Adelphi Road
|Hyattsville
|MD
|20782
|Prince George’s
|Oxon Hill High School
|6701 Leyte Drive
|Oxon Hill
|MD
|20745
|Prince George’s
|Parkdale High School
|6001 Good Luck Road
|Riverdale
|MD
|20737
|Prince George’s
|Peppermill Community Center
|610 Hill Road
|Landover
|MD
|20785
|Prince George’s
|Potomac High School
|5211 Boydell Avenue
|Oxon Hill
|MD
|20745
|Prince George’s
|Rollingcrest Chillum Community Center
|6120 Sargent Road
|Hyattsville
|MD
|20782
|Prince George’s
|Show Place Arena
|14900 Pennsylvania Avenue
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20772
|Prince George’s
|South Bowie Community Center
|1717 Pittsfield Lane
|Bowie
|MD
|20715
|Prince George’s
|Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex
|13601 Missouri Avenue
|Brandywine
|MD
|20613
|Prince George’s
|Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex
|7007 Bock Road
|Fort Washington
|MD
|20744
|Prince George’s
|Suitland Community Park School Center
|5600 Regency Lane
|Forestville
|MD
|20747
|Prince George’s
|Suitland High School
|5200 Silver Hill Road
|Forestville
|MD
|20747
|Prince George’s
|Surrattsville High School
|6101 Garden Drive
|Clinton
|MD
|20735
|Prince George’s
|Temple Hills Community Center
|5300 Temple Hill Road
|Temple Hills
|MD
|20748
|Prince George’s
|The Pavilion at the University of Maryland Xfinity Center
|8500 Paint Branch Drive
|College Park
|MD
|20740
|Prince George’s
|Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Center
|8001 Sheriff Road
|Landover
|MD
|20785
|Prince George’s
|Westphalia Community Center
|8900 Westphalia Road
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|20774
St. Mary’s County
|Saint Mary’s
|Great Mills High School
|21130 Great Mills Road
|Great Mills
|MD
|20634
|Saint Mary’s
|Hollywood Firehouse
|24801 Three Notch Road
|Hollywood
|MD
|20636
|Saint Mary’s
|Leonardtown High School
|23995 Point Lookout Road
|Leonardtown
|MD
|20650
|Saint Mary’s
|Lettie Marshal Dent Elementary School
|37840 New Market Turner Road
|Mechanicsville
|MD
|20659
|Saint Mary’s
|Lexington Park Elementary School
|46763 Shangri-La Drive
|Lexington Park
|MD
|20653
|Saint Mary’s
|Margaret Brent Middle School
|29675 Point Lookout Road
|Mechanicsville
|MD
|20659
|Saint Mary’s
|Spring Ridge Middle School
|19856 Three Notch Road
|Lexington Park
|MD
|20653
- Electioneering is permitted in certain areas outside of an early voting center or election day voting center (PDF) (Excel).
- What is electioneering? Electioneering is campaigning for or against a candidate or ballot issue. It includes handing out fliers, holding signs, and encouraging voters to support or oppose a candidate or ballot question. It is not electioneering if a voter wears campaign buttons, t-shirts, or stickers when voting. After voting, however, the voter must immediately leave the early voting center or election day voting center.
- Where can I electioneer? At each voting location, there is a line as near as practicable to 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the facility. In Montgomery County, the “no electioneering” zone may be located anywhere between 25 feet and 100 feet from the entrance and exit of the building. To electioneer, you must stay behind that line.
- Who can electioneer? Almost everyone can electioneer. Election judges, challengers and watchers, and other people within the marked ?no electioneering? zone of the facility cannot electioneer. These individuals cannot wear or display campaign materials.
- Exit polling is allowed in Maryland. An individual can conduct exit polls as long as the person:
- Is outside of the voting room
- Does not ask questions until voters have left the voting room
- Tells voters that answering questions is voluntary
- Is not electioneering and therefore can be within the 100 foot no electioneering zone
- Employers must give certain employees time off to vote and pay them for their absence. If an employee is a registered voter and does not have two continuous hours off-duty between 7 am and 8 pm on election day, the voter’s employer must give the employee two hours to vote and pay the employee for the two-hour absence.
- Members of the press are permitted to enter an early voting center or election day voting center and may film voting activities, but they must respect the secrecy of a voter’s ballot and allow election judges to maintain control of the early voting center or election day voting center. If you are with a media organization and wish to visit early voting centers or election day voting centers, please provide the local board of elections in the county where you would like to observe election activities with a list of the early voting centers and election day voting centers you would like to visit.
- If you wish to observe voting activities in an early voting center or at an election day voting center, you must be accredited as a challenger and watcher.
IMPORTANT: For the 2020 General Election: To slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with the Governor’s Proclamation dated September 10, 2020, election judges may need to limit the number of challenges and watchers allowed in a voting location. If you wish to be a challenger or watcher for either of these elections, please contact your local board of elections for more information.