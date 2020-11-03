On November 2, 2020 at approximately 12:03 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau were dispatched to CalvertHealth Medical Center for the reported stabbing victim in the emergency room. Patrol Officers and Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigation revealed, two suspects identified as Anthony Wayne Crusoe II and Jadan Marie Hawkins lured an individual into the park and ride located at 130 Fairgrounds Road, Prince Frederick, MD, and then subsequently robbed and stabbed the victim. The victim was able to over-power the assailants, which resulted in the serious injury of one of the assailants.

Crusoe and Hawkins have been apprehended and are being processed and at the Calvert County Detention Center. Both Crusoe and Hawkins will be charged with Armed Robbery, 1st, and 2nd Degree Assault in addition to Theft charges.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this investigation is urged to contact Corporal

W. Rector or Det. W. Wells at (410) 535-2800 reference Case # 20-56910. Tipsters may remain anonymous by using the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our Sheriff’s Office mobile app at https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 .

