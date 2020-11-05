Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice was so pleased to partner with Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum this year for the Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum Virtual 5K Run/Walk.

Pictured L to R (check presentation): Greg Pierce – Executive Director at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum and Tanea Granlund – Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice Credit: Calvert Hospice / Calvert Hospice

The original plan was to host a 5K fun run/walk at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum on September 19, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening. The creative team behind the event decided to take everything virtually and allow participants to clock their own miles and submit pictures and social media posts.

Crew marked off a route at the park that runners and walkers could use, and they also offered signage in the park where runners and walkers could take photos and post to social media. We would like to thank everyone at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum for hosting this event along with everyone who chose to participate as a walker or runner.

Pictured L to R: Greg Pierce – Executive Director at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum; Tanea Granlund – Community Liaison for Calvert Hospice; Debbie Francisco – Hashtag raffle winner; Noah Wood – 1st place Runner; Eva Santina-Aleshire – 1st place Walker; Clemie Pizillo – Top Donor; Janna Jackson – Communications Manager at Exelon Credit: Calvert Hospice / Calvert Hospice

Special thanks to Exelon for sponsoring this event!

