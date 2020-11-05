Support Local Journalism
Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice was so pleased to partner with Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum this year for the Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum Virtual 5K Run/Walk.
The original plan was to host a 5K fun run/walk at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum on September 19, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening. The creative team behind the event decided to take everything virtually and allow participants to clock their own miles and submit pictures and social media posts.
Crew marked off a route at the park that runners and walkers could use, and they also offered signage in the park where runners and walkers could take photos and post to social media. We would like to thank everyone at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum for hosting this event along with everyone who chose to participate as a walker or runner.
Special thanks to Exelon for sponsoring this event!