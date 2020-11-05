Support Local Journalism
Lexington Park, MD – Halloween in the Square, a family-friendly COVID-19 compliant Halloween alternative held in St Mary’s Square on October 31, 2020, from 1-4 pm. It was a true representation of community collaboration for the Great Mills and Lexington Park areas.
With over 500 children who participated in a “Socially Distanced” environment, many in costume, the parents and children enjoyed a perfect Southern Maryland autumn day featuring free candy, snacks, entertainment, haircuts, and more courtesy of local businesses and organizations.
Reach Back and Lift 1 Inc., (RB&L1) a Maryland 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization expresses much gratitude to the advisors, sponsors, advertisers, businesses, and families who made the 2020 Halloween in the Square event such a great success!
- St. Mary’s County Health Department
- St. Mary’s County Economic Development
- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Park Community Policing Unit (COPS)
- Rick’z Stylz & Cutz (youth haircuts)
- Dyson’s Building Center, Great Mills (straw bales)
- Old Man’s Place, Sotterley Road (150 pumpkins)
- Magic Man Reggie Rice
- Atkinson Aeronautics & Technology
- Knowledge Boxing Center
- Taylor Gas Company
- Bay District Volunteer Fire Department
- Perfume Chick Scented
- World Gym of Lexington Park
- NP Family Practice
- St. Mary’s Caring
- Compliance Corporation
- Precise Systems
- Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
- T-Bone & Heather – STAR 98.3FM
- TheBayNet.com
- SOMD.com
- LexLeader.net
- Sunday In The Park
- SMS, LLC
- St. Mary’s County NAACP #7025
- S. Hunt Aero, LLC
- Envistacom
- Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region
The group hopes to gain momentum and bring a festival to St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center once a quarter with plans for the Christmas holiday.
A special note of gratitude to the event organizers, a group working to form the Great Mills Business Association: Ken Reed, of S. Hunt Aero, joined forces with William “BJ” Hall, President of St. Mary’s County NAACP, Scott Sanders of Envistacom; Wynne Briscoe, Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center; and a handful of other business leaders. Also, much appreciation to Mort Schuchman, Operations Director for SMS, LLC, owners of St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center.
Halloween in the Square a community-organized event to support the Great Mills and surrounding areas. Nonprofit collaboration with Reach Back & Lift 1, Inc. (RB&L1). For more information please contact the Great Mills Business Association: GreatMillsBusinessAssociation@gmail.com
Reach Back and Lift 1 Inc., (RB&L1) a Maryland 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization assists youth and young adults with professional, personal, and leadership skills through programs and inspiring entrepreneurs by connecting them with mentorship and funding. RB&L1 desires to connect the underemployed with resources needed to become self- sufficient. To learn more visit: https://www.rbal1.org