Lexington Park, MD – Halloween in the Square, a family-friendly COVID-19 compliant Halloween alternative held in St Mary’s Square on October 31, 2020, from 1-4 pm. It was a true representation of community collaboration for the Great Mills and Lexington Park areas.

With over 500 children who participated in a “Socially Distanced” environment, many in costume, the parents and children enjoyed a perfect Southern Maryland autumn day featuring free candy, snacks, entertainment, haircuts, and more courtesy of local businesses and organizations.

Reach Back and Lift 1 Inc., (RB&L1) a Maryland 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization expresses much gratitude to the advisors, sponsors, advertisers, businesses, and families who made the 2020 Halloween in the Square event such a great success!

  • St. Mary’s County Health Department
    • St. Mary’s County Economic Development
    • St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Park Community Policing Unit (COPS)
    • Rick’z Stylz & Cutz (youth haircuts)
    • Dyson’s Building Center, Great Mills (straw bales)
    • Old Man’s Place, Sotterley Road (150 pumpkins)
    • Magic Man Reggie Rice
    • Atkinson Aeronautics & Technology
    • Knowledge Boxing Center
    • Taylor Gas Company
    • Bay District Volunteer Fire Department
    • Perfume Chick Scented
    • World Gym of Lexington Park
    • NP Family Practice
    • St. Mary’s Caring
    • Compliance Corporation
    • Precise Systems
    • Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
    • T-Bone & Heather – STAR 98.3FM
    • TheBayNet.com
    • SOMD.com
    • LexLeader.net
    • Sunday In The Park
    • SMS, LLC
    • St. Mary’s County NAACP #7025
    • S. Hunt Aero, LLC
    • Envistacom
    • Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region

The group hopes to gain momentum and bring a  festival to St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center once a quarter with plans for the Christmas holiday.

A special note of gratitude to the event organizers, a group working to form the Great Mills Business Association: Ken Reed, of S. Hunt Aero, joined forces with William “BJ” Hall, President of St. Mary’s County NAACP, Scott Sanders of Envistacom; Wynne Briscoe, Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center; and a handful of other business leaders. Also, much appreciation to Mort Schuchman, Operations Director for SMS, LLC, owners of St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center.

Halloween in the Square a community-organized event to support the Great Mills and surrounding areas. Nonprofit collaboration with Reach Back & Lift 1, Inc. (RB&L1). For more information please contact the Great Mills Business Association: GreatMillsBusinessAssociation@gmail.com

Reach Back and Lift 1 Inc., (RB&L1) a Maryland 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization assists youth and young adults with professional, personal, and leadership skills through programs and inspiring entrepreneurs by connecting them with mentorship and funding. RB&L1 desires to connect the underemployed with resources needed to become self- sufficient. To learn more visit: https://www.rbal1.org

