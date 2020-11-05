Lexington Park, MD – Halloween in the Square, a family-friendly COVID-19 compliant Halloween alternative held in St Mary’s Square on October 31, 2020, from 1-4 pm. It was a true representation of community collaboration for the Great Mills and Lexington Park areas.

With over 500 children who participated in a “Socially Distanced” environment, many in costume, the parents and children enjoyed a perfect Southern Maryland autumn day featuring free candy, snacks, entertainment, haircuts, and more courtesy of local businesses and organizations.

Reach Back and Lift 1 Inc., (RB&L1) a Maryland 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization expresses much gratitude to the advisors, sponsors, advertisers, businesses, and families who made the 2020 Halloween in the Square event such a great success!

St. Mary’s County Health Department St. Mary’s County Economic Development St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Park Community Policing Unit (COPS) Rick’z Stylz & Cutz (youth haircuts) Dyson’s Building Center, Great Mills (straw bales) Old Man’s Place, Sotterley Road (150 pumpkins) Magic Man Reggie Rice Atkinson Aeronautics & Technology Knowledge Boxing Center Taylor Gas Company Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Perfume Chick Scented World Gym of Lexington Park NP Family Practice St. Mary’s Caring Compliance Corporation Precise Systems Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. T-Bone & Heather – STAR 98.3FM TheBayNet.com SOMD.com LexLeader.net Sunday In The Park SMS, LLC St. Mary’s County NAACP #7025 S. Hunt Aero, LLC Envistacom Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region



The group hopes to gain momentum and bring a festival to St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center once a quarter with plans for the Christmas holiday.

A special note of gratitude to the event organizers, a group working to form the Great Mills Business Association: Ken Reed, of S. Hunt Aero, joined forces with William “BJ” Hall, President of St. Mary’s County NAACP, Scott Sanders of Envistacom; Wynne Briscoe, Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center; and a handful of other business leaders. Also, much appreciation to Mort Schuchman, Operations Director for SMS, LLC, owners of St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center.

Halloween in the Square a community-organized event to support the Great Mills and surrounding areas. Nonprofit collaboration with Reach Back & Lift 1, Inc. (RB&L1). For more information please contact the Great Mills Business Association: GreatMillsBusinessAssociation@gmail.com

Reach Back and Lift 1 Inc., (RB&L1) a Maryland 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization assists youth and young adults with professional, personal, and leadership skills through programs and inspiring entrepreneurs by connecting them with mentorship and funding. RB&L1 desires to connect the underemployed with resources needed to become self- sufficient. To learn more visit: https://www.rbal1.org

