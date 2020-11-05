LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will shift traffic along MD 5 as part of the improvements at the Abell and Moakley Streets intersections, starting Monday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m.

MDOT SHA’s contractor will stripe and shift the travel lanes within the work zone overnight. This temporary traffic pattern will allow crews to work on curb and gutter and ADA-compliant sidewalks. Once in place, drivers will continue to use two travel lanes in each direction; daytime single-lane closures are still permitted Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Portable variable message signs are in place advising drivers of the upcoming changing traffic patterns. MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers are reminded to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

