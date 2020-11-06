The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the November virtual public meetings as scheduled below.

Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M. E. (District 3)

“Safe Holidays During Covid-19”

Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Special Guest: Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

“Community Conversation”

Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.

Visit the “Community Meetings” page on www.CharlesCountyMD.gov for the latest information.

Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1)

“Keeping Charles County Beautiful during COVID”

Friday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty

Special Guests:

Director of Planning and Growth Management Deborah Carpenter, Charles County Government

Deputy Director of Public Works Terri D. Kahouk, Charles County Government

Chief of County Roads Stephen Staples, Charles County Government

Chief of Environmental Resources Frances Sherman, Charles County Government

Chief of Parks and Grounds Tim Drummond, Charles County Government

Chief of Recreation Sam Drury, Charles County Government

To view meeting agendas or to learn more about future meeting dates, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/government/charles-county-commissioners/community-meetings.

For more information, contact the Citizen Response Office at CitizenResponse@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-645-0550. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

