California, MD: When Hudson Gatton was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Leukemia at just three-years-old, mother Tamara did not know what it would mean for her son. Five years later, Hudson is cancer-free, and now he and his mom are giving back by partnering with Resilience Gives’ Socks with Stories: Paying It Forward Initiative, where Hudson and 49 other pediatric cancer survivors have the opportunity to donate socks and spread a message of hope to families in the thick of treatment.

Each year, an estimated 15,780 children between the ages of 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer in the US. And although survival rates have increased to 80% of children living five years or more, advocates like Hudson and Tamara aren’t satisfied with one in five children dying. “I’m grateful every day that Hudson is cancer-free and healthy. But I’ll never forget the emotions and trauma we went through to get here. If we can help ease the journey for others, we will,” says Tamara. With the help of survivors like Hudson, Resilience Gives has set a goal of donating 10,000 pairs of non-slip socks to children in hospitals across the country. Hudson and his mom will be visiting Medstar Georgetown University Hospital this November to make their donation, just one stop on a journey to support children with pediatric cancer while sharing stories of resilience.

Credit: Resilience Gives / Resilience Gives

Without a doubt, Hudson Gatton’s journey with pediatric cancer is one such story. Hudson’s cancer required almost three years of aggressive treatment before he entered remission. On days where growing kids would find themselves playing outside, little Hudson was bedridden without any energy. He and his mom made monthly trips to Georgetown Medstar for treatment, and the constant back and forth and rigorous treatment took a toll on Hudson’s small body. For Hudson, battling cancer has been beyond demanding, but even on the darkest days, Hudson continues to prove one thing— he is a fighter.

Hudson’s journey with pediatric cancer has led him and his mom to a partnership with Resilience Gives, the North Carolina-based sock company which works with children who are battling cancer to design fun, non-slip socks inspired by their stories of resilience. Hudson and his mom hope the Paying It Forward Initiative can spread hope to those who need it most — children fighting pediatric cancer just like Hudson.

About Resilience Gives: Founded by a cancer patient frustrated with poorly made, drab hospital socks, Resilience Gives partners with children who are battling cancer to design high quality, non-slip socks inspired by their experiences in the hospital. For every pair of socks sold, a pair is donated to a child in the hospital.

