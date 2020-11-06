(Family Features) Cooler weather calls for comfort foods, and it’s hard to top soups, risottos, and strata for heartwarming dishes to share with the family on chilly days.

To achieve delicious taste without ditching your healthy eating plan, consider nutritionally balanced one-pot recipes like those from “Whole in One” by Ellie Krieger, several of which call for dairy to help fuel your loved ones’ meals. Milk is commonly viewed as a versatile staple to have on-hand for cooking and a nutritious beverage for families with essential nutrients such as calcium that promote bone health in children and teens.

“I’m always trying to create recipes that make it easier for people to cook and eat well,” Krieger said. “As a food lover and dietitian, I’m always looking for that amazing balance between health and taste. Dairy really can help get you there because it provides you not only great nutrition, but also great taste, texture and satisfaction.”

Turn to dairy-fueled comfort foods with recipes from Krieger like vegetarian-friendly Broccoli Cheddar Skillet Strata, nutrient-dense Cauliflower Risotto with Shrimp and Peas or easy-to-make Mushroom Stroganoff Soup. These dishes offer balanced, health-conscious ways to enjoy flavorful meals while delivering essential nutrients found in dairy.

“Milk, cheese and yogurt all contain protein, and I think most people don’t realize that a cup of milk has 8 grams of high-quality protein, which is more than an egg,” Krieger said. “When I tell people that, it’s really news to them. Protein really is key in many ways because people are often looking to get more protein into their diets.”

Cauliflower “Risotto” with Shrimp and Peas

Recipe courtesy of “Whole in One” by Ellie Krieger on behalf of Milk Means More

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup chopped shallot

3 cups cauliflower rice

1/4 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons, plus 1 teaspoon, all-purpose flour

1 3/4 cups 1% low-fat milk

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1 pound medium shrimp (26-30 count per pound), cleaned and tails removed

1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen peas

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, cut into ribbons

In large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add shallot and cook until softened, 2 minutes. Stir in cauliflower rice, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; cook 2 minutes.

Sprinkle flour over the cauliflower and stir to incorporate then add milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until it comes to a gentle boil. Stir in 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese until incorporated then add shrimp and peas.

Return to simmer. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are pink and no longer translucent and sauce has thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with additional salt, to taste, then garnish with basil and remaining Parmesan cheese.

Broccoli Cheddar Skillet Strata

Recipe courtesy of “Whole in One” by Ellie Krieger on behalf of Milk Means More

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cups whole-wheat baguette or other crusty bread, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 small onion, diced

3 cups chopped broccoli (about 1/2 head), chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

6 large eggs

3/4 cup low-fat or whole milk

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup packed, shredded extra-sharp cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 450 F. In 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add bread to skillet and cook, tossing frequently, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer bread to plate and carefully wipe crumbs out of pan.

Add remaining oil to skillet then add onion and cook until softened slightly, 2 minutes. Add broccoli and cook, stirring frequently, until it begins to soften, 3 minutes.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, mustard, salt and pepper. Add cheese and bread; toss to combine then pour bread mixture over vegetables in skillet.

Cover with foil and bake 10 minutes then uncover and continue baking until strata is set in center, 5-8 minutes. Remove from oven and let sit 5 minutes.

To serve, scoop out portions with large spoon or cut into wedges.

Mushroom Stroganoff Soup

Recipe courtesy of “Whole in One” by Ellie Krieger on behalf of Milk Means More

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium shallots (about 2/3 cup), chopped

1 package (10 ounces) white button mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

1 package (10 ounces) cremini mushrooms, trimmed and sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3/4 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup whole-wheat egg noodles

1 cup 1% low-fat milk

2/3 cup sour cream, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

In soup pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 minutes. Add button mushrooms and cremini mushrooms, increase heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms release liquid and begin to brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 30 seconds. Add broth, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper; bring to boil. Add egg noodles and boil gently, uncovered, until noodles are nearly tender, 5 minutes.

In pitcher or medium bowl, whisk milk, 1/3 cup sour cream and flour until flour dissolves. Ladle 1/2 cup broth from pot into milk mixture and whisk well then pour milk mixture into pot. While stirring, bring to gentle boil then lower heat and simmer until thickened, 2 minutes. Season with additional salt, to taste.

Serve garnished with dollop of remaining sour cream and parsley.

