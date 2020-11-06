LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, November 5, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin sentenced Dimitrius Martaz Hamlett, 26, to 12 years in prison for Armed Robbery, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Upon release, Hamlett will be on supervised probation for five years.

On June 24, 2020, Hamlett entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On October 1, 2019, officers responded to 228 Market located in the 10900 block of Berry Road in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with store employees Demetrius Alleyne and Richard Johnson. Alleyne and Johnson reported that the suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at them while demanding money. At one point during the robbery, the suspect shot into the ceiling of the store. After stealing money, the suspect, later identified as Hamlett, fled in a black Chevrolet Impala SS.

An investigation revealed that the owner of the Chevrolet Impala SS was co-defendant Lawrence Trequan Fields. Several days before the robbery, Hamlett, Fields, and co-defendant Quintin Marcell Johnson made a plan to rob the store. However, on the day of the robbery, Fields stayed at a hotel with his girlfriend and let Hamlett and Johnson use his vehicle. At approximately 4:11 p.m. on the day of the incident, Johnson dropped Hamlett off at 228 Market and waited until the robbery was complete. After retrieving the money, Hamlett and Johnson fled in the Chevrolet Impala SS.

Days later, the men robbed a store in Prince George’s County using the same vehicle. The men also also planned to rob another store, but did not follow through with the plan. On October 10, 2019, all three men were apprehended.

On June 26, 2020, Johnson entered a guilty plea to Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. On September 18, 2020, he was sentenced to 20 years with all but 6 years suspended by the Honorable Judge Patrick J. Devine. He will be on supervised probation for five years upon release.

On February 25, 2020, Fields entered a guilty plea to two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. On July 23, 2020, he was sentenced to 410 days by the Honorable Judge H. James West.

C-08-CR-19-000909

Count 1 – Armed Robbery

20 Years Suspend All but 12 Years

Count 10 – Use of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence

20 Years Suspend All but 12 Years, First 5 Years Without Possibility of Parole, Concurrent to Count One

Count 22 – Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

15 Years Suspend All but 12 Years, Concurrent to Count One and Count 10

5 Years Supervised Probation

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on October 1 in Waldorf.

In that case, a suspect entered a market in the 10900 block of Berry Road, displayed a gun and demanded money. During the robbery, the suspect fired a round, which struck the ceiling. He fled in a car with two other suspects. No one was injured.

Detectives developed leads and linked the suspects to a robbery in Prince George’s County.

Lawrence Trequan Fields, 26, Waldorf

Dimitrius Martaz Hamlett, 25, of White Plains

Quintin Marcell Johnson, 25 of La Plata

On October 10, the suspects were located at an address in Charles County and arrested without incident.

Lawrence Trequan Fields, 26, of Waldorf; Dimitrius Martaz Hamlett, 25, of White Plains; and Quintin Marcell Johnson, 25 of La Plata, were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm during a violent crime and theft. Det. J. Long is investigating.

