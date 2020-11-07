St. Mary’s Ryken announced that Class of 2021 members Josh Nguyen and Peter Schumacher have been named National Merit Commended Students.

Out of the more than 1.5 million students who took the PSAT in October of 2019, Josh and Peter scored in the top 50,000 across the country and are among the 34,000 honored as Commended Students.

“We congratulate both of these young men for their performance on this test and the academic excellence they have displayed thus far at St. Mary’s Ryken,” said Dean of Academics, Mr. Brad Chamberlain.

The Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test is a standardized test administered by the College Board and co-sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation in the United States.

The test is offered to high school juniors, sophomores, and freshmen.

Like this: Like Loading...