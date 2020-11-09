Charles County Economic Development Department is accepting applications for a new grant program targeted to help local restaurants whose operations have been affected by the COVID crisis. The Restaurant Relief Grant Program will provide a minimum of $10,000 to eligible full-service restaurants, limited service restaurants, and caterers. Food trucks, carry-out food and beverage businesses, and craft beverage taprooms are eligible to receive a maximum of $5,000. The deadline to submit complete applications is Monday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

The State of Maryland recently announced the new $50 million relief package to provide direct relief to restaurants throughout the state with local jurisdictions disbursing the funding. Charles County received just under $1.1 million. Any locally owned restaurant that has been in business since October 2019 may apply for this program, including those who have already received grants from the County’s CARES Act funded grant programs.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we are pleased that a new relief package has been made available to our local restaurants. This grant program will complement the Federal CARES Act funding already provided to our local businesses,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq.

Grant funds may be used for rent; payroll; job training; purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining, such as tents, heaters, warmers, and carts; infrastructure improvements, such as HVAC system upgrades; technology to support carryout and delivery services; purchase of personal protective equipment (if not available from the Charles County Health Department); purchase of disposable food containers and utensils; and sanitization services.

“Restaurants are still operating at limited capacity, which limits their income”, said Economic Development Director Darréll Brown. “With temperatures getting colder, they have additional expenses associated with outside operations, such as tents and heaters. These grants will allow restaurants to continue to operate and provide safe environments for their customers.”

To apply for the loan, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/charles-county-covid-19-restaurant-relief-grants. After completing a brief form, you will be able to download the grant application. You will be provided detailed instructions on how to submit the grant application package through the county’s secure website.

For more information about the Restaurant Relief Grant Program, contact Chief of Business Development Lucretia Freeman-Buster at BusterL@MeetCharlesCounty.com.

Like this: Like Loading...