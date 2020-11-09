Our Weekly Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Angelica Ballard!

If you visited Antoinette’s Garden during the month of September, you are sure to have seen Angelica’s stunning “Betty Davis” painting which was featured in the recent Art Walk contest!

Angelica is a self-taught artist who has been drawing ever since she could hold a pencil. As a professional painter and illustrator, her artwork stretches back to over 26 years of creative endeavors. Mrs. Ballard also works as a graphic designer through her business (Squidrobots) and enjoys the wide range of fun projects which she has had the opportunity to engage in.

Angelica has been forever inspired by both music and literature, two influences often reflected in her artwork. Innovators in art, music, and politics “have helped make me a better person” and have provided positive inspirations for her creative journey.

Rekindling a love for oil painting has been one of Angelica’s favorite mediums as of recently; prior to that her preferred style of work involved acrylics and watercolors. Her choice of oils as of late are due to the intensity potential portrayed with them with possibilities of a softer edge which cannot be replicated with acrylics.

Both Angelica and her husband, John Ballard, are very much involved in the community. Together they have spent countless hours volunteering at the Hospice Festival of Trees assisting with signage and face-painting, as well as helping out at the local food pantry distributing meals.

Angelica has also created and donated the proceeds from some of her art pieces to charities such as TWLOHA (To Write Love on Her Arms), the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), and other similar organizations which strive to help those in need, especially during these challenging times.

Another of Angelica’s interests include delving into the culinary arts, especially Mexican cuisine, of which she ties to her Mexican-American heritage.

Keep on shining Angelica, we are very much looking forward to seeing your next projects and ventures!

Website: www.squidrobots.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/squidrobots

Instagram: @squidrobots

Contact: angelica@squidrobots.com

“I want art to be more than something to just look at, by donating the profits from some of my sales I can support important causes and help others.”

(Photos provided by artist.)

