LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Commissioners of Leonardtown are proud to present a Veterans Day Virtual celebration of our nation’s heroes beginning at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The community is invited to visit www.visitleonardtownmd.com or the Town of Leonardtown or St. Mary’s County Government Facebook pages to watch an enjoyable and inspiring virtual tribute featuring rousing video messages from dignitaries, community groups, first responders, and many others. There will also be special segments that highlight veterans’ topics of interest, musical presentations from local talent, and patriotic readings.

At 11 a.m., the tribute continues with a special ceremony commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II and the Victory at Iwo Jima. Guest speakers for this event include Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford, St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy, Leonardtown Mayor Dan Burris and many others. This observance will conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony and memorial tributes to local families who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

For more information about the Veterans Day Virtual Celebration, please contact Brandy Blackstone with the Town of Leonardtown at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov or ALisa Casas with St. Mary’s County Government at alisa.casas@stmarysmd.com.

