Governor Larry Hogan announced yesterday he would be giving the state an update on the State’s response to COVID-19 at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Earlier today a doctored photo posted to the site “dcnowevents” states that Maryland is going back to Phase 1 on November 12, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Here lies the problem. The graphic, which was taken from Baltimore TV Station WBAL, shows the restrictions that will be placed on Baltimore City on November 12 in their battle against COVID-19. If you look at the graphic the first tip-off is the outline of Baltimore City in the upper left corner. If this were for the state, it would more than likely have Maryland there. The second is the big white background above the graphic, added on by the original poster.

At this time the Governor’s Office has not released any information stating that any COVID-19 restrictions were going to be put into place.

Could there be? Yes and no, we will have to wait until the 5 pm press conference to learn.

