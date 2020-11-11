The CalvertHealth Foundation held its 31st annual Benefit Golf Classic at The Cannon Club in Lothian on October 19. More than 125 participants including sponsors, golfers and supporters helped raise $70,000 to support our community’s increasing need for mental health services. Proceeds from this year’s Benefit Golf Classic will provide support for the $5.2 million Behavioral Health Renovation project and its programs and services, currently underway at CalvertHealth.

CalvertHealth President and CEO Dean Teague expressed his gratitude to the golfers, sponsors and employees who make it all possible. “Thank you all for participating in this important event for our Foundation as we come together to raise funds to support behavioral health services in our community. Your generosity will allow CalvertHealth to better serve a patient population that needs our services the most,” said Teague. Once complete, the newly designed and re-appropriated space will provide age-appropriate, enhanced therapeutic healing environments for both adolescents and adults seeking behavioral health services at CalvertHealth Medical Center. Since the inaugural Golf Benefit Classic in 1990, the event has raised more than $1.5 million to fund patient care equipment and vital hospital services at CalvertHealth Medical Center.

In total, 116 golfers took to the green making up three flights. The winner of the first flight was TITLEMAX – Wanda DeBord. The Mark Frisco Century 21 New Millennium team took top prize on the second flight and the team from Compu Dynamics won the third flight.

Reflecting on the success of the day, tournament committee member Mickie Frazer shared, “What another wonderful tournament CalvertHealth hosted again this year. We had a great turn out and raised funds for a much needed cause – behavioral health. Now more than ever, behavioral health issues have become an even greater health crisis and I am so thankful for everyone who pulled together to support this important initiative.”

Plan B Technologies, a CDI Company, President – DMV Donnie Downs said, “As a long-time community member and business owner, I am proud to support the efforts of our local medical center working tirelessly to serve the needs of our community.” Plan B Technologies, Inc. has been a long time sponsor of the CalvertHealth Golf Classic.

Teague extended special thanks to sponsors All American Ambulance and Transport; Leach Wallace Associates, Inc. Member of WSP; MedStar Georgetown University Hospital; North American Partners in Anesthesia; Adfinitas Health; Alteon Health; Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman; Plan B Technologies, Inc., a CDI Company; Power Solutions; The Concord Advisory Group; Varsity Vending.

