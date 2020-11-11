LA PLATA, Maryland — LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., recently announced that it has been selected as one of six regional finalists for a Chick-Fil-A True Inspiration Award.

The True Inspiration Awards honor the legacy of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, and regional winners are recognized for their work in addressing education, hunger, and homelessness in their communities.

Four winners will receive grants ranging from $50,000 to $150,000. Supporters can cast their vote for LifeStyles on the Chick Fil-A mobile app between now and November 21.

Here’s how:

Sign in or create a Chick-fil-A One account in the Chick-fil-A App and select ‘Rewards’ from the options on the bottom of the screen.

Once in the ‘Rewards’ section of the App, select ‘News’ on the top left of the screen.

Click the ‘Vote Now’ button.

Select the Northeast region.

Cast your vote for LifeStyles of Maryland.

“This grant could feed, shelter and support hundreds of individuals and families,” LifeStyles Executive Director Sandy Washington said. “These awards are focused on recognizing and supporting organizations that address hunger and homelessness, and that is at the core of our mission at LifeStyles. We’re asking people to take a moment to vote for us because doing so can help change the lives of countless men and women — and their children — right here in Southern Maryland.”

True Inspiration Award winners will be announced in January.

