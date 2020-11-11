The Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is hosting a free virtual seminar entitled “Vision in Fundraising: Nonprofit Sustainability” presented by RBW Strategy CEO Rachel Werner on Nov. 17. Regional nonprofit leaders will learn why building strong and long-term partnerships with funders, peer organizations, volunteers, and other stakeholders is essential for organizational growth.

Case studies will be analyzed and tools will be provided that participants can use to help develop more meaningful and lasting relationships with their key stakeholders and participants will also create strategies to engage new and existing partners.

The virtual event will be held from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and requires pre-registration to access Zoom instructions. Visit https://www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute/training/Vision-in-Fundraising-Nonprofit-Sustainability.

Rachel Werner

About Rachel Werner:

Werner is the owner and CEO of RBW Strategy, a women-owned consulting firm located in the Washington, D.C. area. She has more than 16 years of experience in the corporate, nonprofit, and public sectors. Her experience as a project manager, grant seeker, and grant manager gives her unique expertise in the full lifecycle of grants activities, fundraising, project management, and strategic planning support to nonprofit, public sector, and for-profit clients. Since the beginning of her career, she has helped to garner more than $32 million in grants and contracts and has managed over $2 billion in grant funding.

Werner graduated from Vassar College and received a master’s degree in Public Administration from New York University’s Wagner School of Public Service. She also holds a Certificate in Grants Management (2012), is a certified Project Management Professional (since 2014), and is a Certified Grants Professional (since 2010).

