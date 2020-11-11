LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for all of Southern Maryland and many parts of the state until Thursday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. EST.

Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall, with a few embedded thunderstorms possible, are expected to persist through Thursday morning. The first round is ongoing, with a lull expected later this afternoon. The second round of heavy rainfall will enter the area this evening and moderate to heavy rainfall expected is predicted to last throughout the night. A storm total rainfall of 2-4 inches is expected through Thursday. Where heavier elements persist, residents could see locally higher amounts. This could result in localized instances of flash flooding.

This flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. Citizens should monitor weather forecasts and be prepared to take immediate action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

As a reminder, A flash flood watch means “Be Prepared” because flooding is possible within the area. Residents should take action to prepare and continue to monitor weather conditions.

A flash flood warning means “Take Action Now!” because flooding is imminent or already occurring. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reminds citizens it is NEVER safe to drive or walk into floodwaters.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths is due to walking into or near floodwaters. People underestimate the force and power of water. Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream.

