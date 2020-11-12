Support Local Journalism

Updated on November 12, 2020 @ 8:00 a.m.

Calvert County

  • RT 231/Sixes Road is down to one lane due to high standing water.

Charles County

  • Middletown Rd. between Billingsley Rd. and Marshall Corner Rd. is closed due to high water.
  • Pinefield Rd. at Lucy Dr. is closed due to flooding.
  • Old Washington Rd. at Pembrooke Sq. is closed due to flooding. 
  • The 6500 block of Bumpy Oak Rd. is shut down due to flooding
  • Turkey Hill Rd. at Dower Hill Farm Pl. is shut down due to flooding. 
  • Fenwick Road at New Place due to flooding
  • Mill Swamp Rd closed between Blossom Point Rd and Port Tobacco Rd due to flooding.

St. Mary’s County

  • Old Andrews Church Road between St. Andrews Church Road and St. Andrews Church Road
  • Point Lookout Road between Clarkes Rest Road and Potato Hill Farm Lane(Closure is from PNC Bank to Antique Center)
  • Newtowne Neck Rd Rd Between Merchants Ln And Point Lookout Rd
  • Three Notch Rd Rd Between Thompson Corner Rd And Thompson Corner Rd(High Water)
  • Point Lookout Rd Rd Between Indian Bridge Rd And Flat Iron Rd(High Waters)
  • Mechanicsville Rd Rd Between Yowaiski Mill Rd And Harrow Hills Ct (High Water)
  • Maddox Rd Rd Between Rivendell Wy And Hurry Rd (High Waters)
  • Maddox Rd Rd Between Hurry Rd And Budds Creek Rd (High Water)
  • Maypole Rd Rd Between Point Lookout Rd And R G Wy (High Water)
  • Flat Iron Rd Rd Between Highway To Heaven Ln And Michelle Dr (Flood Waters)
  • Medleys Neck Rd Rd Between Bird Haven Dr And Swans Ct (High Waters. Roadway Being Washed Away)
  • Medleys Neck Rd Rd Between Abell Creek Ln And Bogies Ln (High Water)

