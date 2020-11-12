Support Local Journalism
Updated on November 12, 2020 @ 8:00 a.m.
Calvert County
- RT 231/Sixes Road is down to one lane due to high standing water.
Charles County
- Middletown Rd. between Billingsley Rd. and Marshall Corner Rd. is closed due to high water.
- Pinefield Rd. at Lucy Dr. is closed due to flooding.
Old Washington Rd. at Pembrooke Sq. is closed due to flooding. The 6500 block of Bumpy Oak Rd. is shut down due to flooding.
- Turkey Hill Rd. at Dower Hill Farm Pl. is shut down due to flooding.
- Fenwick Road at New Place due to flooding
- Mill Swamp Rd closed between Blossom Point Rd and Port Tobacco Rd due to flooding.
St. Mary’s County
- Old Andrews Church Road between St. Andrews Church Road and St. Andrews Church Road
- Point Lookout Road between Clarkes Rest Road and Potato Hill Farm Lane(Closure is from PNC Bank to Antique Center)
- Newtowne Neck Rd Rd Between Merchants Ln And Point Lookout Rd
- Three Notch Rd Rd Between Thompson Corner Rd And Thompson Corner Rd(High Water)
- Point Lookout Rd Rd Between Indian Bridge Rd And Flat Iron Rd(High Waters)
- Mechanicsville Rd Rd Between Yowaiski Mill Rd And Harrow Hills Ct (High Water)
- Maddox Rd Rd Between Rivendell Wy And Hurry Rd (High Waters)
- Maddox Rd Rd Between Hurry Rd And Budds Creek Rd (High Water)
- Maypole Rd Rd Between Point Lookout Rd And R G Wy (High Water)
- Flat Iron Rd Rd Between Highway To Heaven Ln And Michelle Dr (Flood Waters)
- Medleys Neck Rd Rd Between Bird Haven Dr And Swans Ct (High Waters. Roadway Being Washed Away)
- Medleys Neck Rd Rd Between Abell Creek Ln And Bogies Ln (High Water)
