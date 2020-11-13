PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 13, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that Cove Point, Dunkirk, and Hallowing Point district parks and Solomons Town Center Park will operate with winter park hours of 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., beginning Sunday, Nov. 15. These extended hours will be in effect through mid-March to allow citizens more time to enjoy the county’s active and passive recreation opportunities.

“It has become clearer than ever through the COVID-19 pandemic that recreation is essential to the mental and emotional well-being of our community,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “We are very excited to be able to provide extended winter hours this year so that residents have an additional two hours each day to take advantage of outdoor recreational activities.”

Other park hours vary based on location and amenities. Park hours are posted at the entrance of each county park and are available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Parks.

Visit Calvert County parks and take advantage of the many features offered including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, baseball fields and picnic areas.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures, and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.

