PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 12, 2020 – Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for the homeless will run Jan. 3 through Feb. 28, 2021.

Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless population by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. The host shelter will provide a warm bed and breakfast, a bag of lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week.

To qualify, individuals must:

Be homeless

Show identification

Show proof of Calvert County residency

Be ambulatory and capable of self-care

Be older than 18, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian

Pass a background check

Sign the guest shelter agreement and agree to abide by its provisions

A one-time in-person registration is required each season. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Call Safe Nights of Calvert County beginning Dec. 10, 2020, at 443-486-8670 for more information.

Safe Nights is working with the Calvert County Health Department to safely operate with precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Program volunteers will provide instructions throughout program registration and participation.

Those in need of shelter before Safe Nights opens can receive assistance by contacting the Department of Social Services at 443-550-6900; Department of Community Resources at 410-535-1600, ext. 8802; or Public Safety at 410-535-1600, option 6.

Like this: Like Loading...