Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has canceled the December SAT and ACT testing dates at Westlake High School. This includes the SAT on Saturday, Dec. 5, and the ACT on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Students registered for the tests will receive a cancelation notice from the College Board and/or ACT, Inc. The notice will include information about rescheduling tests.

College Board updates are posted online at https://pages.collegeboard.org/sat-covid-19-updates.

ACT updates are posted online at https://www.act.org/content/act/en/covid-19.html.

