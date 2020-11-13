For the 2020-21 school year, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has a virtual showcase on its website for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The showcase features program-specific videos on each CCPS CTE program and is posted at https://www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php/cte-showcase-2020.

Some CTE programs require students to apply for admission due to limited enrollment, while others are available to incoming high school freshmen at all seven CCPS high schools. Students interested in CTE programs should visit the virtual showcase website and watch the program-specific videos. The application window for programs that require one opens at 8 a.m. on Nov. 23 and ends at 3 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Maurice J. McDonough High School – current eighth graders can apply

Two programs at Maurice J. McDonough High School require students to complete an application. They are the CASE program and the CCPS dance program. Students must apply during their eighth-grade school year. The application opens Nov. 23 and closes Dec. 22. Students accepted into the CASE and dance programs at McDonough will attend McDonough for all classes and receive bus transportation.

The CASE, or Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education, the program is part of the Environmental, Agricultural, and Natural Resources Career Cluster. The CASE: Natural Resources and Agriculture Pathway prepares students for careers in agricultural sciences. CASE is an inquiry-based pathway that incorporates classroom learning, FFA (formerly known as Future Farmers of America) leadership, and career development, as well as outside classroom experiences through Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) and other internship opportunities. Read more about the CASE program here.

The dance program is for young performing artists and provides a learning environment that allows students to focus on their talent and passion for dance. Accepted students will receive a well-rounded, comprehensive fine arts dance education. Dance styles will include ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance. Rigorous daily training in dance technique allows students to further develop their physical capabilities Read more about the dance program here .

. The CASE application will be posted here on Nov. 23 .

. The dance program application will be posted here on Nov. 23.

North Point High School – current eighth graders can apply

North Point High School features 16 CTE programs in which students must apply for enrollment. Students must apply for admission during their eighth-grade school year. Eighth graders who attend a private school or are homeschooled can apply for admission to a North Point CTE program. The application opens Nov. 23 and closes Dec. 22. Students accepted to a CTE program at North Point and live out-of-zone will receive bus transportation. Applicants, and their parent/guardian, must be Charles County residents.

The 16 programs include Academy of Health Professions: Certified Nursing Assistant; Automotive Technician; Biotechnology; Cisco Academy; Collision Repair; Construction Design and Management; Cosmetology; Criminal Justice; Culinary Arts; Cyber Security; Drafting; Education Careers; Electrical Construction; Engineering; Graphic Communication; and Welding.

Application criteria and more information about each of the CTE programs at North Point are posted here on the school website .

. The North Point CTE application will be posted here on Nov. 23.

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center – students apply during their sophomore year

The Robert D. Stethem Educational Center houses five CTE programs for students exploring post-secondary options. Programs are offered as a half-day schedule at Stethem. Students enrolled in a CTE program at Stethem attend their zoned high school for core classes. High school juniors attend Stethem in the morning, and seniors take their CTE classes at Stethem in the afternoon. Students must apply during their sophomore year.

The application opens Nov. 23 and closes Dec. 22. Students will receive bus transportation to and from their home school.

The five programs are Automotive Technician; Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning; Interactive Media Production; Pharmacy Technician; and Physical Rehabilitation.

Application criteria and more information about each of the Stethem CTE programs is posted online here .

. The Stethem CTE application will be posted here on Nov. 23.

Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute – applicant must be 16 years old on the first day of school/program year

CCPS students can apply to participate in the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute program. The program is offered in partnership with instructors from the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) of the University of Maryland. Student’s progress through courses on fire prevention and control and emergency medical technology. The program includes classroom instruction and training at local volunteer fire companies. Students are required to complete work-based learning and take eight certification exams.

Applicants must be 16 years old on the first day of school for 2021-2022 (Aug. 30, 2021).

Applicants must be a volunteer fire and/or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) department member.

The program application and details about MFRI training are posted here on the CCPS website.

CTE programs available at all CCPS high schools –

All CCPS high schools have CTE programs available for students. Although these programs do not require students to apply, students must meet minimum criteria to gain enrollment. They include Business Management; Computer Science; Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp (JROTC); Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Engineering; PLTW Biomedical Sciences; ProStart Food and Beverage Management; and Teacher Academy of Maryland. North Point does not offer either the PLTW CTE program.

Students in PLTW CTE programs start with content courses their freshman year, while core courses for other programs may begin in a student’s sophomore or junior year.

Information about these CTE programs, as well as video highlights, are posted on the virtual showcase page at https://www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php/cte-showcase-2020#no-application-required.

