ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced during National Apprenticeship Week that the Maryland Department of Labor has received a $6,012,924 award from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) for a State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant. This grant is the fourth in a series of expansion grants awarded to the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program (MATP) and will be used to further invest in the state’s Registered Apprenticeship sponsors, employers, and apprentices.

“Maryland is a national leader in workforce development, job training, and apprenticeships, and it is critical that we continue to invest in the future of our skilled workforce,” said Governor Hogan. “As our state and nation continue our economic recovery, this federal grant award will help Maryland continue to grow a steady pipeline of talented, well-trained workers to meet the increasing demand for essential skilled jobs.”

With the latest State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant from USDOL, Maryland has now competitively secured nearly $13 million to expand Registered Apprenticeship programs since 2016. These funds have allowed Maryland to increase the scope of services offered to Registered Apprenticeship sponsors, employers, and apprentices. As a result of the department’s targeted investments, Maryland has reached a record-breaking milestone of 11,000 registered apprentices currently working, earning, and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program, which represents the highest participation rate in state history.

“Even in the midst of the challenges facing our state during COVID-19, Maryland’s apprenticeship program has remained a vibrant part of our workforce system,” said Secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor Tiffany Robinson. “This record funding for a single award will enable our team to continue expanding the reach and improving the quality of the state’s programs, while also supporting the evolving needs of our businesses and Marylanders seeking career opportunities.”

This fourth round of funding will be used to improve Maryland’s ability to serve, improve, and strategically scale its Registered Apprenticeship program as well as fund innovative approaches aimed at using apprenticeships as a tool for developing the economy. More specifically, the state will:

Modernize its existing apprenticeship web presence

Further align employment, training, education, and support services for adults and youth, and other underrepresented populations to enable them to more readily enter apprenticeships

Initiate a robust, multimedia statewide outreach and marketing campaign to illustrate the value of apprenticeship as a dynamic career pathway that benefits both employers and job seekers alike

Establish an Employer Incentive Program to assist with the costs associated with related instruction for newly Registered Apprentices

Strengthen MATP’s presence in key economic hubs by supporting partnerships with community colleges and conduct outreach that emphasizes the value of connecting youth apprenticeship to the formal Registered Apprenticeship system

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities in Maryland, please contact the Department of Labor’s Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning by visiting MDapprenticeship.com, emailing info@mdapprenticeship.com, or calling 410-767-2173.

