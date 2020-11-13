Welcome to the Fall Foliage Report for November 12, brought to you by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Fall colors have finally reached their peak in Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. Plan a drive or hike to get out and see the foliage this weekend!

Ranger Cierra Maszkiewicz, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park: “At Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, we are seeing more vivid fall colors as we are nearing a peak. Now is the perfect time to enjoy nature and history with the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway—a 125-mile self-guided driving tour through the beautiful landscapes of the Eastern Shore.”

Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park Credit: Dana Paterra / Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Mark Herring, Janes Island State Park: “Interspersed throughout Janes Island’s pine canopy, sweetgum, black gum, and black cherry give the area a golden allure especially at sunset. Also, at the park’s entrance, visitors can see two bald cypress trees and a deciduous conifer with bright scarlet needles.”

Angela Baldwin, Assateague State Park: “The corridor to Assateague is full of color! While the sunny and warm weather we have been having making it great for a visit to the beach, take your time on the drive down and enjoy the spectacular colors with orange, yellow, and red all along the Rte. 611 corridor. Fall is also a wonderful time to take a hike along the Rackliffe Trail with beautiful views of the fall colors and the historic Rackliffe House with the Sinepuxent Bay in the backdrop. The trail is accessible behind the Assateague Island Visitor’s Center.”

Brian Stupak, Forest Service project manager, Prince Frederick: “Fall colors have finally reached their peak in Southern Maryland. The oaks have turned a beautiful burnt orange/red and go nicely with the bright orange hickories and yellow/red maple leaves. Sweetgums are either yellow or red and the beech are a nice golden yellow. Most of the poplar leaves have dropped off the trees but some leaves are still holding on. With the recent warm weather, it’s truly a picture-perfect autumn.”

Ranger Peter Conrad Leongini, Smallwood State Park: “The mild weather pattern of the past week has provided perfect viewing conditions during the most dramatic color transformations of the season in Southern Maryland.”

Ranger Felicia Graves, Patapsco Valley State Park: “Here are a few shots from riding around our day-use area in Upper Glen Artney. This particular area is a favorite for some of our regular patrons. The area is very serene during the week when visitation typically is lower and perfect for leisure walks to decompress. I have even encountered groups that practice Tai Chi in this area after a morning hike. These photos were taken a few hours after sunrise and the sun really helped bring out the colors of the ever-changing leaves. I was surprised to see that there was still a significant amount of areas to observe the fall foliage.”

Ranger Angela Crenshaw, Gunpowder Falls State Park: “Thanks for highlighting the beauty of ‘Funpowder!’ Now is the perfect time to enjoy an autumn hike in the marshes and pines of Gunpowder Falls State Park.”

Patapsco Valley State Park, Upper Glen Artney Area Credit: Felicia Graves

Justin Arseneault, Forest Service project forester, Anne Arundel County: “I would say Anne Arundel County has passed the peak, but there’s still a lot of color to enjoy. Most of the poplars, sweetgums, and red maples have lost their leaves to the wind, but there are still some scattered trees out there with vibrant red foliage. Our oaks are in the middle of their color change now and providing some remnants of color, but we are forecast to receive more rain and light winds this week, so we’ll see how much remains once the weekend arrives.”

Enjoy your Maryland weekend!

