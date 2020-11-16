PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 16, 2020 – The rapidly evolving health emergency regarding the spread of COVID-19 requires the Maryland court system to continually review and evaluate contingency planning efforts. The Calvert County Courthouse located at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick will remain under restricted access, with new changes to operations and court proceedings effective immediately.

Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and consistent with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), an emergency exists for which measures continue to be required to mitigate potential for exposure for individuals visiting a court or judicial facility and judicial personnel. The rapid increase of COVID-19 infection rates throughout Maryland requires a realignment of the phase of operations consistent with the worsening health conditions and risk to individuals visiting a court of judicial facility and to judicial personnel.

Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued new Administrative Orders dated Nov. 12, 2020. Among them was an order returning the operations of courts to Phase III, effective Nov. 16, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020. The new Administrative Orders regarding Phase III can be viewed on the Judiciary’s website at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders. Chief Judge Barbera’s Fifth Administrative Order Restricting Statewide Judiciary Operations Due to the COVID-19 Emergency lists all matters to be heard by the Circuit Court during Phase III of court operations.

At this time, Mark Stephen Chandlee, the Administrative Judge of the Calvert County Circuit Court has determined that all currently scheduled hearings and trials in the Calvert County Circuit Court will remain as scheduled. All jury trials will be converted to status or settlement conferences on the dates they are currently set to begin. All other hearings and trials will remain as previously scheduled. The Circuit Court will rule on requests for conversions to remote hearings and continuances on a case-by-case basis.

Pursuant to Judge Chandlee’s Administrative Order, individuals involved in a court case that is scheduled for a hearing in the Circuit Court Courthouse on or after July 20, 2020, including parties, attorneys, and witnesses, are authorized to enter the Courthouse and shall report to the Courthouse for the scheduled hearing, unless otherwise instructed or ordered by the Court or its authorized agent. Parties and/or attorneys involved in a case may request in writing to appear remotely for their scheduled hearing. For all other business not related to a scheduled court hearing to be conducted in the Courthouse, the Courthouse is open to the public BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. To make an appointment, please call 410-535-1600 and request to speak to the desired department to schedule an appointment.

Under Judge Chandlee’s Administrative Order, any individual seeking to enter the Circuit Court Courthouse shall undergo the Court’s screening protocol which includes a contactless thermal temperature check, screening questionnaire, and any follow-up questions deemed appropriate. Additionally, all individuals entering or traveling through the Courthouse are required to wear a face mask or covering. Furthermore, all individuals are required to practice proper social distancing while in the Courthouse and follow instructions from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and bailiffs of the Courthouse.

For further details regarding Judge Chandlee’s Administrative Order and the policies and procedures of the Circuit Court, please visit the Circuit Court for Calvert County website at http://circuitcourt.co.cal.md.us. The Amended Administrative Order of Chief Judge Barbera and the Administrative Order of Judge Chandlee shall be posted on the website as well as at the Courthouse.

Essential court personnel will be available to the public by telephone between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maryland Electronic Court (MDEC) continues to be available for electronic filing and is required to be used for all MDEC counties. For pleadings not required to be filed electronically, filings will be received by mail and may be received via drop box installed in the rear parking lot of the courthouse.

Any questions or concerns relative to cases or proceedings should be directed to:

Circuit Court: 410-535-1600

District Court: 443-550-6700

