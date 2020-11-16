This week Maryland companies can begin turning off services for customers that are behind on utility payments. The mortarium ended on October 1, 2020, but the Maryland Public Service Commission(PSC) prohibited residential utility shut-offs, including gas, water, and electrical services from happening until November 15, 2020. The PSC allowed for a 45-day window for residents to apply for utility assistance under the CARES Act.

“We are acutely aware of the financial impact that COVID-19 has had on many of our fellow citizens,” stresses Bill Freeman, Director of the Office of Home Energy Programs (OHEP) at the Maryland Department of Human Services. “And in these most trying of circumstances, we want to place solution-oriented possibilities at the forefront. We encourage affected Marylanders to take advantage of the available energy-assistance options and to do so in a timely manner. Don’t wait until the last possible minute for a helping hand that could be given now.”

You may also apply for emergency assistance to pay the utility bills that are overdue. Information on energy assistance programs is available from these resources:

