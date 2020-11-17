At a 2 pm press conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Governor Larry Hogan reimposed some COVID-19 restrictions following a 2-week-plus surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Friday, November 20, 2020, at 5 pm, all bars and restaurants will be closed between the hours of 10 pm-6 am for in person service. The Governor says they can still provide delivery and take-out.

Also beginning at 5 pm that day, all retail organizations, religious, personal services, Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, skating rinks, fitness centers, and social clubs, will once again be restricted to 50% capacity.

Maryland has now recorded at least 1,000 new COVID cases for 13-straight-days, with two days recording over 2,000. The seven-day positivity rate for Maryland is 6.85%. Over the course of the last nine-months, 4,186 Marylanders have died from COVID-19.

Also noted during the press conference, statewide, Hosptial visitation is restricted to visits for compassionate care, guardians of minors, obstetrics, and support for patients with disabilities. Nursing home visits will also be restricted and you will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to arrival.

This is a developing story and we will bring updates as we receive more detailed information.

