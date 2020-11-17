The Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will hold its first virtual meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the public is invited. The council will discuss the purpose and process of the advisory council and introduce the members and alternates. Public comment will be accepted at approximately 8:45 p.m.

To attend, please register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5775925206797414926.

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you cannot participate online, you can connect to the meeting by phone at 562-247-8422, access code 170-191-799. If you cannot participate in the virtual meeting, you may send comments to jean.prevo@noaa.gov.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also seeking applications for four vacant alternate seats and a youth non-voting seat on the advisory council. Applications will be through Dec. 18, 2020. The alternate seats include Recreation, Business and Economic Development and Tourism and Marketing.

For more information or to apply, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-potomac/involved/recruitment.html

For more information about the National Marine Sanctuary, visit https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/mallows-bay/. For more information about Mallows Bay and the park’s amenities, visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com/parks/mallows-bay-national-marine-sanctuary.

