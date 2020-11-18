(November 18, 2020) St. Leonard, MD – Installation has just been completed on the “King’s Reach Revitalization” project near the North end of Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.

The new gardens at the scenic King’s Reach cottage are made possible by a winning grant submitted by the Friends of JPPM. The Southern Maryland Heritage Area and the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority provided funding in support of the site being converted to a public event venue.

Over 200 plants (mostly native) were installed along the shoreline, and around the house. This 500sqft formal garden frames the main outdoor event area while beautifying the riprap buffer. The new garden enhances shoreline stabilization with the roots of wetland-tolerant native plants that are adapted to withstand flooding and sea-level rise.

The shoreline garden provides pollen and nectar for beneficial insects, berries for birds, and shelter for even more wildlife. For attendees of our future events, it will provide a full season of flowers, fall colors, winter interest, and a beautiful backdrop to protect the riverfront.

Additionally, existing garden beds were replanted with roses, herbs, and perennial flowers in keeping with the house plantings.

Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, a state museum of archaeology and home to the Maryland Archaeological Conservation Laboratory, is a program of the Maryland Historical Trust, a division of the Maryland Department of Planning. It is located on 560 scenic acres along the Patuxent River and St. Leonard Creek in St. Leonard, Calvert County, Maryland.

