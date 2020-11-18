Detectives with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office- Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) have arrested two men wanted in connection with an assault and strong-armed robbery that occurred on October 24, 2020, in Prince Frederick, MD.

In that case, the victim advised the two suspects agreed to provide him with a ride to his residence. During the ride, the two males began assaulting the victim and removing his property, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a wallet, a California ID card, cash, and miscellaneous bank cards, and then fled the scene.

Detectives developed leads and the suspects were identified as Delonte Antonio Johnson, 20 of Bushwood, MD, and Cortez Bridges III, 19 of Indian Head, MD. Both men were apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Johnson and Bridges were charged with Robbery, Assault 2nd Degree, and Theft of $1500 but less than $25,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Livingston at (410) 535-2800, refer to case number 20-55592 or use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app.

To download the app, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678.

