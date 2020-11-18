Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has imposed restrictions and bolstered testing requirements for nursing homes in the wake of the Fall COVID-19 positive case surge.

Over the past thirteen days, Maryland has registered at least 1,000 new positive cases, with two days registering over 2,000 new cases. Maryland currently has a 6.85% positivity rate, with a case rate of 29.03 per 100,000.

In Maryland, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities and Group homes have had a total of 8,379 positive cases( 3,535 staff/4,844 Resident). A total of 971(14 Staff/957 Residents) since the pandemic began.

In Southern Maryland:

Calvert County: 7 Staff/4 Resident, 0 deaths

Charles County: 46 Staff/32 Resident, with 4 Resident Deaths( The Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 Website has removed SagePoint from the list of Nursing Homes/Assisted Living Facilities.)

St. Mary’s County:26 Staff/26 Resident, with 5 Resident deaths

“We are in a war right now, and the virus is winning,” said Governor Hogan. “Now more than ever, I am pleading with the people of our state to stand together a while longer to help us battle this surging virus. Your family and friends are counting on you, your neighbors are counting on you, and your fellow Marylanders are counting on you to stay ‘Maryland Strong.’”

Until further notice, indoor visitation at Maryland nursing homes will generally be limited to compassionate care, and all visitors must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to their visit.

State health officials have issued an order instituting mandatory twice-weekly testing for all staff at Maryland nursing homes, as well as mandatory weekly testing for all nursing home residents—effective no later than Friday, November 20.

