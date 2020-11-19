St. Mary’s Ryken Senior Blake Meyer Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School / St. Mary's Ryken High School

Blake Meyer, from the Class of 2021, was selected from among St. Mary’s Ryken’s talented National Honor Society members to be honored by the Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa during the St. Mary’s College 23rd Annual Book Awards ceremony.

One student from each St. Mary’s County High School is selected based on the highest level of scholastic excellence through rigorous academic coursework as well as service to the community. At the same time, the program introduces Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society, and its ideals to the students at the high school level.

Blake is an academic star with far-ranging interests and activities. Her list of awards and honors include a Certificate of Honor in Biomedical Science, MVP on the varsity field hockey team, and various extracurricular activities such as the Gold Award from the Girls Scouts of America.

Blake has been a volunteer ambassador for GSA since 2019. She interned at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in 2020, doing both administrative work and shadowing nurses. Blake plans to pursue a medical degree after high school. Blake practiced her theatrical skills in the St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks Summerstock program for 2 summers, and with the Newtowne Players for 3 years.

Like this: Like Loading...