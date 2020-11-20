Due to a significant increase in COVID-19 positivity rates locally and regionally, the Department of Planning and Growth Management will be reducing in-person customer walk-ins to Thursdays only, starting Monday, Nov. 30, to protect the public and employees. All other business days will require an in-person appointment that must be scheduled the previous day by 3 p.m. or earlier.

PGM remains open Monday through Friday for telephone and web-based services. For more information or to make an appointment, please call 301-645-0692 or visit: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/pgmappointment. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

