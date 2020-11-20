Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested the suspect wanted for Wednesday morning’s fatal shooting in Fort Washington. The suspect is 37-year-old Malcolm Sofidiya of the 300 block of Beech Street in Fort Washington. He’s charged in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Michael Sofidiya of Fort Washington.

On November 18, 2020, at approximately 1:50 am, patrol officers were called to the 200 block of Taurus Drive for a single-vehicle accident. Officers discovered the victim inside the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Malcolm Sofidiya Credit: Prince George’s County Police Department / Prince George’s County Police Department

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim are brothers. The motive for the fatal shooting remains under investigation. Sofidiya is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and firearms-related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A court commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 20-0054028.

Like this: Like Loading...