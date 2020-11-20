LA PLATA, MD –– University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) has begun a new community outreach program to provide COVID-19 education and resources to the children of Southern Maryland.

Called “COVID Kits for Kids,” this new initiative offers a child-sized mask, coloring book, crayons, hand sanitizer, mini first aid kit, and educational materials on COVID-19 precautions in a drawstring backpack. Adult-sized masks are also available to pick up through this program.

This effort aims to give local families tools they need to fight COVID-19 while also educating the youth about the restrictions and precautions to follow during this unprecedented pandemic.

The handmade masks used in the kits were donated by Harry Frauenfelder, Aurelia Marshall, Julie Perrotta, and SoMD Mask Makers. Without their generosity this outreach would not be possible

Since June, the Community and Population Health teams at UM CRMC have partnered to distribute the kits at a variety of recent events in the local Charles County area, all events were held in outdoor settings with appropriate social distancing and safety measures in place. Events included the United Way of Charles County’s Community Connections Resource Drive-Thru in the Bryans Road Shopping Center and at the Blue Crabs Stadium, select Charles County Public School meal distributions, and a local farmers market. To date, UM CRMC has given away 500 COVID Kits for Kids and nearly 1,200 adult masks to those in need.

This program was an essential opportunity to continue community outreach during the pandemic and ensure that every segment of the local population had access to the resources they need.

